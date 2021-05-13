Podcast: Heat a playoff team and Victor Oladipo out for season. We discuss, react and more

This week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast was an eventful one.

With Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds filling in for usual host David Wilson, Miami Herald Heat beat reporter Anthony Chiang and Reynolds began the episode by explaining the significance of Tuesday’s playoff-clinching win in Boston and breaking down the Heat’s chances of making another deep playoff run.

But then the Heat announced Victor Oladipo’s decision to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon about 40 minutes into the episode, and Chiang and Reynolds offered their immediate reaction to the news. What does it mean for Oladipo, who will be a free agent this offseason, and the Heat?

The episode ends with a quick look back at the Heat’s Vice uniform campaign and a look ahead at this week’s Hall of Fame announcement, and why Chris Bosh needs to be part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 enshrinement class.

Listen to this week’s episode below. And please continue to subscribe, rate and review the podcast.