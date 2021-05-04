Heat’s Jimmy Butler ‘not feeling well’ and out vs. Mavericks

The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler for Tuesday night’s important game against the Dallas Mavericks at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Butler, a five-time All-Star, was ruled out for the contest just two hours before tip-off because of flu-like symptoms. The Heat will also be without Tyler Herro (right foot soreness) and Victor Oladipo (right knee soreness) against the Mavericks.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said during his pregame session with the media that Butler “really is not feeling well” but had tested negative for COVID-19. Spoelstra added that Butler went through the team’s morning shootaround in an effort to play against the Mavericks.

Butler was not on the NBA’s 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. injury reports.

“He’s just really under the weather,” Spoelstra said.

Tuesday will mark the 18th game that Butler has missed this season — two because of a right ankle sprain, 10 because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols in January, two because of right knee inflammation, one because of a stomach illness, two because of a right ankle sprain, and now one because of flu-like symptoms.

Butler, 31, is averaging 21.5 points on 49.3 percent shooting and career-highs in rebounds (seven), assists (7.2) and steals (2.1) this season.

The Heat has not fared well without Butler.

Miami is 6-11 in games that Butler has missed this season and 29-19 in games that he has played in.

The Heat has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per 100 possessions when Butler has been on the court, and opponents have outscored the Heat by 6.1 points per 100 possessions when he hasn’t been on the court this season for an off/court net rating differential of 10.7 points.

The good news for the Heat and Butler is the team has two days off before its next game Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami has just six regular-season games left to play following Tuesday’s contest against the Mavericks.

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala, who was listed as questionable with left hip soreness, is available to play Tuesday.

The Mavericks will be without center Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness), forward Maxi Kleber (right Achilles soreness) and rookie guard Tyrell Terry (personal reasons) against the Heat.