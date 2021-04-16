Takeaways from the Heat’s road loss to the league-worst Timberwolves

After consecutive double-digit losses against two of the NBA’s top teams, the schedule was set up for the Miami Heat to bounce back with a matchup against the team with the league’s worst record.

But that didn’t happen.

Instead, the Heat suffered one of its worst losses of the season in a 119-111 defeat to the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday night. It marked the third straight loss for Miami, which closed the four-game trip at 1-3.

The Timberwolves (15-42) entered on a two-game losing skid that included losses by a combined total of 55 points, but found a way past the Heat.

Miami fell back to .500 at 28-28, as it battles for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference with just 16 games remaining on its regular-season schedule.

The Heat entered the fourth quarter with a five-point lead, but the Timberwolves won the fourth quarter 31-18 to rally for the win.

The Heat’s offense was efficient, but its defense struggled throughout the game.

The Timberwolves, which entered with the NBA’s fifth-worst offensive rating, scored 119 points on 51.9 percent shooting from the field and 15-of-36 shooting on threes. Seven players finished with double-digit points for Minnesota.

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns scored a team-high 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting, to go with five rebounds and five assists.

Miami’s rebounding issues continued, as the Timberwolves outscored the Heat 23-5 in second-chance points with the help of 10 offensive rebounds.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 30 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

The Heat now returns home for a nationally televised matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Here are five takeaways from the Heat’s loss to the Timberwolves:

The Heat’s offense took advantage of a matchup against one of the NBA’s worst defenses, but Miami’s defense just could not string together stops against one of the league’s worst offenses.

The Timberwolves, which entered with the NBA’s fifth-worst offensive rating, turned in one of its best offensive performances of the season.

Minnesota scored 31 points in the decisive fourth quarter.

The Heat had an another ugly second quarter, and the bench is partly to blame for those struggles.

For the third straight game, Miami was dominated in the second period Friday. The Heat entered the second quarter with an 11-point advantage, but the game was tied at 61 entering halftime after the Timberwolves won the second period 35-24 to erase Miami’s early lead.

In the Heat’s last three second quarters, it has been outscored by a total of 41 points. The Phoenix Suns won Tuesday’s second quarter by 14 points, the Denver Nuggets won Wednesday’s second quarter by 16 points and the Timberwolves won Friday’s second quarter by 11 points.

Rebounding issues hurt Miami on Friday, with Minnesota scoring 13 second-chance points on six offensive rebounds in the second period.

But the bench has also played a role in the Heat’s recent second-quarter struggles. With the starters usually playing most of the opening period, there are more reserves on the court in the second quarter and the bench was not a strength for Miami during this three-game stretch.

The Heat’s bench was outscored 52-25 by Minnesota’s reserve on Friday.

Trevor Ariza turned in his best game in a Heat uniform.

Since the veteran forward was traded to Miami on March 17, he has been working to find his place in the Heat’s offense. Ariza said this week that he has started to find his way after coach Erik Spoelstra simplified things for him, and it showed against the Timberwolves.

Ariza, 35, finished Friday’s loss with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds and three assists.

Much like with veteran guard Goran Dragic, the Heat is taking a cautious approach with veteran forward Andre Iguodala amid this season’s compressed schedule.

Iguodala, who has played in 50 of the Heat’s 56 games this season, was held out of Friday’s contest. The 37-year-old was listed as out because of left hip soreness.

But when asked about Iguodala’s absence, Spoelstra said the Heat is just “trying to smart about his health and the schedule.” Friday marked the third of eight games for the Heat in a 12-day span.

Miami is also taking a similar approach with Dragic, who the team opted to rest in Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back.

Dragic, who turns 35 on May 6, played Friday.

The only other Heat player besides Iguodala who missed Friday’s game was guard Victor Oladipo, who remains out indefinitely because of right knee soreness. Oladipo missed his fourth consecutive game and did not travel with the team on the trip.

A game between the Heat and Timberwolves was played at Target Center on Friday night, but it was secondary to more important matters happening around the Minneapolis area.

Target Center is not far from where Daunte Wright, a a 20-year-old Black man, died on Sunday when now-former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter shot him during a traffic stop just outside Minneapolis. The now-former Brooklyn Center police chief said Potter intended to use her Taser on Wright but instead accidentally fired her handgun.

Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter this week following nights of protests over the killing of Wright.

All the while just miles away in Minneapolis, the murder trial progresses for the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd last May. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman who prosecutors say knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, killed the unarmed Black man who was handcuffed and pinned to the pavement on May 25, 2020.

“Everybody has a heavy heart about this and you can see just from the outside with the Timberwolves players and organization, what they’ve been going through this week is disheartening,” Spoelstra said. “This continues to happen and then we have a game here when you have mixed emotions about everything because you feel that there’s an incredible wrong that happened and you want to do something to make a difference.”

Players from both teams wore warm-up shirts on Friday that included the message, “WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL,” on them.

The Heat was one of the teams to partner with the Timberwolves to auction off autographed versions of those warm-up shirts to benefit The Daunte Wright Memorial Fund, which has been designated as the official fund to support the Wright family.

Before Friday’s contest, Adebayo spoke to South Florida reporters for 12 minutes via Zoom about the situation in Minneapolis and called it “disappointing” and “sickening for all of us.”

When asked about Adebayo’s comments, Spoelstra said of the 23-year-old: “Bam is not going to stand idle. He’s going to use his platform, not just to talk about it, but also to back it up with action and really inspire and create change. I think Bam is amazing. When I spoke on the Asian hate crimes, Bam was one of the first people to come up to me and say something. That just really speaks to his level of empathy for people and understanding that other people matter.”