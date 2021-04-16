Wade purchases an ownership stake with an NBA team, but it’s not the team you think

The greatest player in Miami Heat history has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, the Jazz announced on Friday.

Retired Heat guard and three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz and will join majority owner and governor Ryan Smith “with plans to take an active role in the franchise and region,” ESPN first reported.

Wade, who had his No. 3 Heat jersey retired by the organization last season, has spoken in the past about his interest in taking on an ownership role in the NBA. Wade said in 2019 just a month before playing in his final NBA game that the Heat would get first crack at him as a potential owner.

“When it comes to talking to the Arisons about ownership, we’ve definitely sat down and talked about what I wanted to do when the game was over with,” Wade said in January 2020. “That is a conversation that will continue to be ongoing. Right now, as you guys know, my family and I moved to Los Angeles and I’m really involved in so many other areas of my life and I want to get that going. Basketball will be there. My ties to Miami will never go anywhere. When the opportunity makes sense and it’s right, then we will definitely sit down and have an even more in-depth conversation.”

Smith, the Jazz’s majority owner, and Wade have known each other several years. Shortly after Smith purchased the Jazz in October, he and Wade began conversations about Wade joining the ownership group.

“The respect I that I have for that [Heat] organization will not go anywhere, the love that I have for the [Heat] fans — that goes nowhere,” Wade told ESPN. “But this is about the next phase of my life as an investor, a businessman, an entrepreneur. For me, this is an opportunity to grow.”

The Jazz’s small ownership includes Smith and his wife Ashley, investor and Accel partner Ryan Sweeney, Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and the Miller family, which previously owned the team.

Wade, 39, joins a list of former star players with NBA ownership stakes. That list includes Shaquille O’Neal with the Sacramento Kings, Grant Hill with the Atlanta Hawks and Michael Jordan who is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

It is not immediately known how much of an ownership stake Wade has in the Jazz.

“Partnering with Ryan and the Utah Jazz is the perfect fit as we share the same vision and values,” Wade said in a press release. “Not only is this group focused on building a championship franchise, they are also committed to using their platform to do good and actively create a more inclusive, equitable world. We share a lot of the same goals and are trying to go the same places in life. As a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor, I bring a lot to this partnership outside of my basketball experience. I’m excited to help take the Utah Jazz to the next level. I am always looking for new opportunities to grow and challenge myself. I’ve always done things my own way and this is the next step in my journey. As a kid from the south side of Chicago, this partnership goes beyond my wildest dreams of playing basketball, and I hope to inspire the next generation of dreamers.”