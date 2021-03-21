Takeaways from another Heat home loss to Pacers, as outside shooting struggles continue

The Miami Heat’s offense was the driving force behind so many of its wins last season. This season, the offense has been the reason for a bunch of its losses.

The Heat (22-21) again struggled to find an offensive rhythm in a 109-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers (19-22) on Sunday afternoon at AmericanAirlines Arena. It marked the Heat’s third straight loss and its second straight to the Pacers after also falling to Indiana at home on Friday.

Miami shot 40.2 percent from the field and 9 of 37 on threes on Sunday, just two days after shooting only 9 of 34 on threes in Friday’s loss to Indiana.

Despite the Heat’s offensive issues, it was able to keep it close because of its defensive. The Pacers also struggled offensively, shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 15 of 45 on threes.

It looked like the Heat was on its way to rallying for a dramatic comeback win, when it closed the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to force overtime.

Miami then opened overtime on a 5-0 run to take a five-point lead. But Indiana responded with back-to-back threes from Justin Holiday to pull ahead by one with 2:32 remaining overtime.

The Heat never led again.

Jimmy Butler missed a game-tying three as the final buzzer sounded. He also had a chance to give the Heat a lead in the final seconds of regulation, but he made just one of two free throws with 12.2 seconds remaining to leave the game tied at 98.

Seven Pacers players finished with double-digit points, led by 17 points and 11 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis.

The Heat is 0-2 on its current two-game homestand, which continues Tuesday night against the surging Phoenix Suns. It will mark Miami’s first game against forward Jae Crowder since he left to sign with the Suns as a free agent this past offseason.

Here are five takeaways from the Heat’s loss to the Pacers:

The Heat again struggled to make outside shots despite a decent amount of open looks.

Miami, which entered with the NBA’s fourth-worst team three-point shooting percentage at 34.5, shot 9 of 37 from three-point range in Sunday’s loss.

Three of the Heat’s best shooters continued to miss most of their three-point attempts.

Kelly Olynyk, who has gone from shooting a career-best 40.6 percent on threes to a career-low 32.8 percent this season, shot 1 of 7 from deep on Sunday. He has made 3 of his past 30 three-point shots.

Tyler Herro, who went from shooting 38.9 percent on threes as a rookie last season to 32.9 percent this season, finished 0 of 7 from three-point range on Sunday. He has made 7 of his past 38 shots from behind the arc.

Duncan Robinson, which turned in all-time great shooting season with a 44.6 three-point percentage last season, shot 3 of 11 on threes on Sunday. He entered shooting 38.5 percent from deep this season and has made 8 of his past 30 three-point attempts.

As a team, the Heat has shot just 26 of 105 (24.8 percent) on threes during its current three-game slump from deep. Miami continued to miss open looks on Sunday, just two days after shooting 1 of 12 on wide open threes (closest defender more than feet away) in Friday’s loss to the Pacers, according to NBA tracking stats.

But the problem is bigger than just the past three games. The Heat has been among the league’s most inefficient three-point shooting teams this season, and that’s surprising considering it finished last regular season with the NBA’s second-best three-point percentage at 37.9.

That’s a big reason why the Heat, which featured a top-10 offense last season (scoring 111.9 points per 100 possessions), entered with the league’s sixth-worst offensive rating (scoring 107.6 points per 100 possessions) this season.

Bam Adebayo had a moment to remember in the third quarter.

With 9:34 remaining in the third quarter, the Heat’s star center completed one of the best dunks of his career over Pacers All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis.

How did it happen?

Adebayo dumped off the dribble handoff to Duncan Robinson on the wing and immediately rolled to the basket. Robinson made the clean pocket bounce pass to the rolling Adebayo, who caught the ball at the free-throw line and did not need even one dribble to complete the dunk.

Adebayo took off from a few feet in front of the three-point line and threw the dunk down over Sabonis, who attempted to draw a charge. The officially initially called an offensive foul on Adebayo, but the Heat challenged the play and the call was overturned.

Instead, a foul was called on Sabonis and Adebayo completed the three-point play with a free throw.

Adebayo finished with a team-high 29 points, to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals.

The Heat’s power rotation continues to be a work in progress.

For the first two months, rookie center Precious Achiuwa was usually the first big used off the Heat’s bench. That has changed recently with second-year center Chris Silva playing ahead Achiuwa in the rotation recently.

But Achiuwa, 21, was the first player and big used off Miami’s bench on Sunday. He only played three minutes, though.

Silva did not play Sunday.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Saturday there are a “lot of different factors” he’s weighing in whether to play Achiuwa or Silva when Adebayo goes to the bench. “Some [are] matchups and what fits best for that game,” he said.

There have also been more stretches recently that Spoelstra has opted to play starter Olynyk as the Heat’s only big man on the floor when Adebayo is not in the game. That was the case for most of the Heat’s non-Adebayo minutes on Sunday.

Miami used a 10-man rotation against the Pacers: The starting lineup of Kendrick Nunn, Robinson, Butler, Olynyk and Adebayo, to go with a bench rotation of Achiuwa, Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Andre Iguodala and Trevor Ariza.

Iguodala returned after missing the previous two games because of left hip soreness. He finished with two points, two rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.

Ariza played in his second game with the Heat, and he scored his first points with his new team.

After finishing his Heat debut scoreless in one six-minute stint in Friday’s loss to the Pacers, Ariza totaled five points and four rebounds in 19 minutes on Sunday. He also had some bright defensive moments, with Ariza showing off his versatility and switchability on that end of the court and also recording two blocks and one steal.

Miami acquired Ariza via trade Wednesday with the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick.

These first two games with the Heat have marked Ariza’s first since March 10, 2020, as he opted out of playing in the NBA’s Walt Disney World bubble last season as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers and had been away from the Thunder this season.

Ariza, 35, worked out in South Florida to remain in shape during his time away from NBA action.

The Heat again was without three veterans on Sunday. But this time Iguodala played and Goran Dragic did not.

After playing in the previous 11 games, Dragic missed Sunday’s contest because of lower back spasms. It marked the 15th game that Dragic, 34, has missed this season.

Dragic missed five games in January (two because of health and safety protocols and three because of a left groin strain) and nine straight games in February with a sprained left ankle.

Dragic has averaged 13.9 points while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 34.9 percent on threes, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 28 games (eight starts) this season. He has totaled just 27 points on 27.8 percent shooting in his past four games.

In addition to Dragic, the Heat was also without guard Avery Bradley (right calf strain) and forward Udonis Haslem (health and safety protocols) on Sunday.

Bradley missed his 22nd consecutive game because of the calf injury, and he has only played in 10 of Miami’s 43 games this season.

Haslem entered protocols on Friday. He did not test positive for the virus, but he’s in protocols because of contact tracing.

Players who are determined to be close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case are expected to usually be sidelined for seven days. Haslem, 40, is the only player on the Heat’s roster who has yet to play this season.