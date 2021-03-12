Takeaways from the Heat’s road win over the Bulls and Goran Dragic’s big fourth quarter

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 101-90 win over the Chicago Bulls (16-20) on Friday night at United Center:

The two constants during this winning stretch for the Heat (20-18): Incredibly impactful play from Jimmy Butler and elite defense. Both things again made appearances Friday, but Goran Dragic was the late-game difference maker.

Butler finished with a team-high 28 points, to go with three rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 33 minutes.

The Heat’s defense limited the Bulls to 90 points on 37.4 percent shooting.

But because of its own shooting struggles, Miami entered the fourth quarter with just a two-point lead.

That’s when Dragic took control of the contest, scoring 20 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. He shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 5 on threes in the final period.

After Heat forward Duncan Robinson opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer, Dragic went on to score 20 of the team’s next 23 points to lead Miami to the win.

Dragic’s 20-point performance in the final period is the most he has scored in the fourth quarter of a regular season game in his NBA career. He scored 23 points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game in 2010.

Friday marked the Heat’s ninth win in 10 games, and its 13th win in 17 games after a 7-14 start to the season.

With the Heat playing on the second night of a back-to-back and the second game of a grueling five-game-in-seven-day stretch, it used a 10-man rotation.

Starting center Bam Adebayo missed his third straight game because of left knee tendinitis, and second-year forward KZ Okapala again started in Adebayo’s place.

Okpala made his third straight start, alongside Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler and Kelly Olynyk.

Okpala finished with four points and five rebounds in 25 minutes.

The Heat then used Dragic, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala, Chris Silva and Precious Achiuwa off the bench on Friday.

Along with missing Adebayo, the Heat was also without Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard on Friday.

Bradley missed his 17th straight game because of a right calf strain. Leonard is out for the season after shoulder surgery, but is away from the team indefinitely after using an anti-Semitic slur earlier this week.

Adebayo and Bradley did not travel with the Heat to Chicago, and it’s unclear whether they’ll meet the team in Orlando for the final contest of Miami’s quick two-game trip on Sunday against the Orlando Magic.

The Heat played Silva ahead of Achiuwa for the first time this season in the second half of Thursday’s win over the Magic, and it happened again on Friday.

With Adebayo out, the Heat started Okpala alongside Olynyk and then used Silva as the first big man off the bench against the Bulls. Silva finished with four points, three rebounds and two blocks in 12 minutes.

But Achiuwa eventually entered with 9:15 left in the second quarter after Silva was called back to the bench after a quick three-minute stint.

Achiuwa, who was limited to just four minutes and he did not play in the second half Thursday, totaled two points and one rebound in just three minutes on Friday.

Thursday and Friday only marked Silva’s seventh and eighth appearances of the season, as he has been out of the rotation for most of the season and also missed 18 straight games because of a hip injury. This two-game stretch is Silva’s first game action since Jan. 16.

When asked why Silva played ahead of Achiuwa in the second half on Thursday, Spoelstra said: “Chris came in and gave us a good spark, and we went with him in the second half, as well.”

Spoelstra saw enough to play Silva ahead of Achiuwa again in Chicago.

It looks like the Heat has solved its early-season turnover issues. The Bulls apparently have not.

Miami and Chicago has been among the league’s most turnover-prone teams this season. The Heat entered with the NBA second-highest turnover rate (percentage of plays that end with a team turnover) at 15.7 percent, and the Bulls entered with the third-highest turnover rate at 15.6 percent.

But the Heat has been much better in this area recently, pushing its turnover rate down to just 12.7 percent in the five games leading into Friday’s contest. Miami, which averages 15.6 turnovers per game this season, has averaged only 12 turnovers during that five-game span.

The Bulls have not shown much improvement, though, with a higher turnover rate of 16.6 percent in the five games before Friday’s matchup against the Heat. That’s even higher than its turnover rate for the season, and Chicago has averaged 17 turnovers during that five-game stretch.

Need more evident that the two teams are moving in different directions? The Heat committed 10 turnovers and the Bulls finished with 16 turnovers on Friday.

On a cold shooting night, transition points off of Chicago’s mistakes was Miami’s best offense during certain stretches. The Heat outscored the Bulls 14-6 in points off turnovers.

Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem has yet to play this season, but Bulls coach Billy Donovan spent almost two minutes talking about Haslem during his pregame media session.

Donovan, who was Haslem’s college coach at Florida from 1998-2002, said “one thing about Udonis is the only thing that’s important to him is winning.”

“I say this with great respect, a nasty competitor,” Donovan added. “I mean, nasty. And a guy that understands, he’ll do whatever he has gotta do to impact winning. He understands that like, ‘OK, throw me out there and I’ll figure out what the team needs and I’ll help us win.’ I think the reason that he’s lasted for so long and has stayed so long is I think that he embodies everything that the Heat organization is about.”

Haslem, who is in his 18th NBA season, has served as a Heat captain in 14 straight seasons. He is the only player on Miami’s roster who has yet to play a single second this season.

Haslem, who turns 41 in June, is the Heat’s all-time leading rebounder but has played much less of an on-court role and more of a leadership role in recent seasons. He has logged just 191 minutes in 28 games since the start of the 2017-18 season.

“The reason why Udonis, I think, has been such a long standing staple in their organization is because of his competitive makeup and because of the team guy that he is,” Donovan said.