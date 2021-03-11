Heat above .500 for first time this season. Takeaways from win vs. Magic to start second half

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 111-103 win over the Orlando Magic (13-24) on Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena to open the second half of the season:

It wasn’t Miami’s sharpest performance after the weeklong All-Star break, but the result pushed the Heat (19-18) above .500 for the first time this season. And Jimmy Butler was again a difference maker late in the game.

The Heat’s top-10 defense struggled at times, especially against Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and forward Dwayne Bacon.

Orlando, which entered with the NBA’s fifth-worst offensive rating, scored 82 points on 45.6 percent shooting through the first three quarters. Vucevic finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds, and Bacon scored a season-high 21 points.

The Heat, which entered with the NBA’s eighth-best team free throw percentage at 79.5 percent, shot just 13 of 22 (59.1 percent) from the foul line.

And the Heat’s offense shot just 16 of 49 from three-point range against a Magic defense that packs the paint and works to limit shots around the rim. Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson was limited to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting on threes.

But somehow, Miami hung on for the victory behind a late-game run.

With the Heat ahead by just one point with 5:40 to play, it closed the game on a 16-9 on its way to the win. Miami had not led by more than seven before this stretch.

Butler again led the way for the Heat with a game-high 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 8-of-13 shooting from the foul line, eight rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Kelly Olynyk contributed 20 points while shooting 4 of 8 on threes, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory.

Thursday marked the Heat’s eighth win in nine games, and its 12th win in 16 games after a 7-14 start to the season.

With starting center Bam Adebayo missing his second straight game, second-year forward KZ Okpala made his second straight start but was limited because of foul trouble.

The Heat opened the second half of the season with a starting lineup of Okpala, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler and Kelly Olynyk. Adebayo missed his second second consecutive game Thursday because of left knee tendinitis.

Okpala was off to a strong start, making a three-pointer and driving in for a transition layup to score five of the Heat’s first 15 points. But he was called for his third foul with 6:42 remaining in the first quarter and was forced to watch the rest of the first half from the bench.

Okpala finished with five points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 11 mintutes.

The Magic was also short-handed on Thursday, with Cole Anthony (right rib fracture), James Ennis III (sore left calf), Evan Fournier (strained left groin), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL), Jonathan Isaac (left knee recovery) and Terrence Ross (sore left knee) unavailable against the Heat.

Orlando did get forward Aaron Gordon back after missing the previous 15 games because of a sprained left ankle. Gordon finished with nine points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.

Because of Adebayo’s injury, Okpala’s foul trouble and other circumstances, seldom-used Heat second-year center Chris Silva and veteran forward Moe Harkless played Thursday.

It marked Silva’s first appearance in a game since Jan. 16, as he recently returned from a hip injury that kept him out for 18 straight games.

In his seventh appearance of the season Thursday, Silva finished with one point and four rebounds in 11 minutes. Silva, 24, even played ahead of Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa in the second half.

Silva was not expected to have a big role this season, so his limited playing time isn’t surprising.

But Harkless, 27, began the season as a starter and was expected to be part of the Heat’s rotation. Because of injuries and some on-court struggles, he has yet to find a consistent role.

Harkless recorded three points and four rebounds in 14 minutes. It marked his second appearance in the last 22 games, with a left thigh contusion keeping him out for nine games during that stretch.

Harkless, who signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal to join the Heat in free agency this offseason, has now played in just 11 games (three starts) this season. The Heat would welcome the emergence of Harkless as a reliable small-ball four option if he can get back on track during the second half of the season.

The NBA Board of Governors’ approved a rule change on Thursday that will help teams around the league, but especially the Heat.

The approved change allows for two-way contract players to be active for more than 50 games, the limit that was in place for such players this season, and also allows them to be eligible for the playoffs. There is now no limit on how many games two-way contract players can be active for this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is important for the Heat because it uses both of its two-way contract players, guard Gabe Vincent and wing Max Strus, often.

“We’re glad that everybody agreed to that,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the rule change before Thursday’s contest. “It makes a great deal of sense. This is a unique season and I think you do have to adjust accordingly.”

Thursday marked the 31st game that Vincent has been active for this season, and Strus was active for the 30th game. There are 35 games remaining on the Heat’s regular-season schedule.

“Our two-way guys, with Gabe and Max, they’ve not only prepared, they’ve showed great promise and potential. But they’ve also produced, helped us win some important games,” Spoelstra said. “So going into the second half of the season, the head coach feels a lot more comfortable. I don’t have to worry about the games. And I think they’ve earned it, to the point where they shouldn’t have to worry about it, whether they’re being held out based on a restriction of games. And quite naturally, I think they should have been included in playoffs, as well.”

Along with missing Adebayo, the Heat was also without Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard on Thursday. Their statuses moving forward remains unclear.

Bradley missed his 16th straight game because of a right calf strain. Leonard is out for the season after shoulder surgery, but is away from the team indefinitely after using an anti-Semitic slur earlier this week.

As for Adebayo and Bradley, their status for Friday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center remains unclear.

The Heat’s team flight is scheduled to take off for Chicago late Thursday night to complete the back-to-back set. It’s still unknown whether Adebayo and Bradley will travel with the team for its two-game trip, which ends Sunday against the Magic at Amway Center.