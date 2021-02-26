Heat injury update: Bam Adebayo available and starting vs. Jazz. Tyler Herro remains out

The Miami Heat will have star center Bam Adebayo available for Friday’s game against the league-leading Utah Jazz at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Adebayo was listed as questionable for the contest because of left knee tendinosis, but he was cleared to play and start Friday.

However, the Heat remains without second-year guard Tyler Herro against the Jazz. It marks the third straight game that Herro has missed with a right hip contusion that he sustained in Saturday’s road win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Adebayo, the last time he missed a regular-season game because of a legitimate injury came during his rookie season in 2017-18. He played every regular-season game in 2018-19, missed the regular-season finale last season as a precaution with the start of the playoffs just days away, and has missed two games this season because of contact tracing related to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Adebayo was also unavailable for two games during last season’s playoff run in the NBA Finals because of a neck strain.

Adebayo, 23, entered Friday averaging 19.6 points on 57.1 percent shooting, 9.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 30 games (30 starts) this season.

Along with Herro, Heat guard Avery Bradley (calf strain) was ruled out for Friday’s matchup against the Jazz. It marks the 12th straight game that he has missed with a calf injury, as he last appeared in a game on Feb. 3.

At the time of the injury, doctors told Bradley he could return in three to four weeks, which would be at some point in the next week barring a setback or slow recovery.

The Heat will have 14 players available against the Jazz, with three unavailable because of injury: Bradley, Herro and center Meyers Leonard (season-ending shoulder surgery).