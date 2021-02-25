Adebayo added to Heat injury report for Friday game vs. Jazz. And latest on Herro’s status

The Miami Heat welcomed back veteran guard Goran Dragic from injury on Wednesday, and there’s a possibility that second-year guard Tyler Herro could make his return on Friday.

But now the status of Heat star center Bam Adebayo is in question.

Adebayo’s name surfaced on Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. injury report, as he’s listed as questionable for Friday’s home game against the league-leading Utah Jazz (8 p.m., Fox Sports Sun) because of left knee tendinosis. Adebayo has missed just two games this season, and those came because of contact tracing related to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In addition, Herro is again listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Jazz. He has missed the past two games because of a right hip contusion that he sustained in Saturday’s road win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Herro, 21, has missed 10 games this season — seven because of neck spasms, one because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols and two because of the hip injury.

But Heat guard Avery Bradley (calf strain) has been ruled out for Friday’s matchup against the Jazz. It will mark the 12th game in a row that he has missed with a calf injury, as he last appeared in a game on Feb. 3.

At the time of the injury, doctors told Bradley he could return in three to four weeks, which would be at some point in the next week barring a setback or slow recovery.

That means the Heat will definitely be without Bradley and center Meyers Leonard (season-ending shoulder surgery) on Friday. The statuses of Adebayo and Herro will be decided closer to tip-off.

DRAGIC’S RETURN

The good news for the Heat is Dragic did not experience a setback in his return from a sprained left ankle that kept him out for nine consecutive games.

In Dragic’s first game action in nearly three weeks, he was used in a bench role as Miami’s sixth man in Wednesday’s win over the Toronto Raptors. Dragic, 34, finished Wednesday’s win with 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting, two rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes.

“I felt good. I thought I was going to be more tired, but I was not,” Dragic said. “My wind was fine. But in general, I feel good. It’s just those shots didn’t go in, but I’m happy with the [win].”

The Heat’s hope is that Dragic will now remain available after missing 14 of the first 31 games this season.

“It’s great to be back,” he said. “I miss those guys. It’s not easy when you’re home and doing rehab and you’re not able to compete. But I’m finally back and I feel good.”

▪ Although the Rising Stars game will not be played this season because of the condensed structure of All-Star events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA will still announce Rising Stars rosters on Wednesday.

Among Heat players eligible to be named as Rising Stars are second-year guards Kendrick Nunn and Herro and rookie center Precious Achiuwa.

Rising Stars rosters will include 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States (U.S. Team) and 10 first- and second-year NBA players from outside the United States (World Team). The 20 players will be selected in a vote by NBA assistant coaches.