Heat holds on to defeat league-leading Jazz. Takeaways from Miami’s best win of season

The Miami Heat has continued to insist its play is trending in the right direction after a slow start to the season, and Friday’s win served as ultimate proof of that.

The Heat (16-17) put together one of its best performances of the season to defeat the league-leading Utah Jazz 124-116 at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Jazz (26-7) is 22-3 in its past 25 games after the loss.

Miami, which held a 7-14 record at one point, is on a season-long five-game winning streak and has won nine of its past 12 games.

It was a well-played and competitive game throughout, and it came down to the final minutes.

The Heat entered the fourth quarter with a two-point advantage and held an eight-point lead with 4:05 to play. The Jazz responded with 7-0 run to cut the deficit to just one point with 2:30 left.

But Miami then closed the game on an 8-1 run to secure the win Heat star wing Jimmy Butler scored five of the Heat’s points during that decisive late-game spurt.

The Heat’s trio of Bam Adebayo, Butler and Goran Dragic combined for 78 points on 51 shots.

The Jazz was led by All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 30 points on 11-of-26 shooting.

The Heat continues its four-game homestand with a Sunday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Miami is 2-0 on the homestand.

Here are five takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Jazz:

One of the biggest keys to the Heat’s victory over the Jazz was simply outshooting Utah.

The Heat did all of those things.

Utah entered averaging the most three-point shot attempts (42.6 per game) and three-point makes (17 per game) in the NBA this season. Even at that high volume, the Jazz also entered with the league’s third-most efficient team three-point percentage (39.9).

But the Heat was the better three-point shooting team on Friday, with the Jazz shooting 15 of 46 (32.6 percent) from beyond the arc in its loss.

Miami, which entered with a team three-point percentage of 35.5 that ranked 22nd in the league, shot 14 of 30 (46.7 percent) from three-point range.

Winning the three-point battle seems to be an important part of the formula it takes to defeat Utah. In six of the Jazz’s seven losses this season, its opponent has shot a better percentage from three-point range.

Duncan Robinson led the Heat’s impressive shooting display with 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting on threes.

Butler also played a very important part in the Heat’s win by consistently getting into the paint and either scoring or drawing fouls.

The five-time All-Star finished with a game-high 33 points while shooting 12 of 22 from the field and 9 of 11 from the foul line, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Butler scored 18 of his points in the paint on 9-of-13 shooting.

Adebayo was listed as questionable entering the game because of left knee tendinosis. But Adebayo was able to play in his usual starting role, and was his usual dominant self on both ends of the court.

Adebayo finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes.

the last time he missed a regular-season game because of a legitimate injury came during his rookie season in 2017-18. He played every regular-season game in 2018-19, missed the regular-season finale last season as a precaution with the start of the playoffs just days away, and has missed two games this season because of contact tracing related to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Adebayo was also unavailable for two games during last season’s playoff run in the NBA Finals because of a neck strain.

But the Heat remained with guards Avery Bradley (calf strain) and Tyler Herro (right hip contusion) on Friday. Bradley missed his 12th straight game and Herro missed his third straight game because of their injuries.

The Heat had 14 players available against the Jazz, with three unavailable: Bradley, Herro and center Meyers Leonard (season-ending shoulder surgery).

The Heat needs a healthy and effective Dragic, and Miami got exactly that against Utah.

Dragic continued to work his way back into form after missing almost three weeks of game action, finishing Friday’s win with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting on threes in 33 minutes. It marked Dragic’s second game back from a sprained right ankle that forced him to miss the previous nine games.

Friday only marked the 19th game that Dragic has played in this season. He has missed 14 games — two because of health and safety protocols, three because of a strained left groin and nine because of a sprained ankle.

There was one noticeable change to Miami’s rotation Friday, with rookie center Precious Achiuwa not in it despite being available to play. It marked Achiuwa’s first DNP-CD (did not play, coach’s decision) of the season, as he played in each of the Heat’s first 32 games.

But Achiuwa’s minutes have dwindled lately. Achiuwa, who has averaged 14 minutes of court time per game, played a total of 15 minutes in the previous two games before not getting any playing time on Friday.

Instead, the Heat used Olynyk as its center when Adebayo wasn’t on the court and went small. Second-year forward KZ Okpala stepped into Achiuwa’s spot in the rotation against the Jazz.

Miami’s bench rotation on Friday included Dragic, Okpala, Gabe Vincent and Andre Iguodala.

This was the Heat’s most impressive win of the season.

Last Saturday’s win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Finals rematch was strong, but the Lakers were short-handed without injured superstar forward Anthony Davis.

Friday’s victory came against the team with the league’s top record, as the Jazz entered at 26-6 and a 22-2 record in its past 24 games. Utah also arrived as the only team in the NBA with both a top-five offensive rating and top-five defensive rating.

Before Friday’s loss, the Jazz had outscored opponents by a league-best 10.1 points per game this season. Utah was at full strength, too, with its entire rotation available in Miami.

“They’ve been a great team that’s just gotten a little bit better each year,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the Jazz before Friday’s win. “They do it on both ends. ... Probably to the average fan, they’re wondering like where did this team come from? But people in the know, people in this league have seen this team as one of the elite teams for at least the last three years. And they’ve improved each year, as well.”

The Jazz defeated the Heat 112-94 in Salt Lake City in the teams’ first meeting of the season on Feb. 13.