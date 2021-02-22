Heat’s Tyler Herro out vs. Thunder because of hip injury

The short-handed Miami Heat will be even more short-handed Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Already without guards Avery Bradley (right calf strain) and Goran Dragic (left ankle sprain), the Heat also ruled out second-year guard Tyler Herro for the final contest of its seven-game trip against the Thunder (9 p.m., Fox Sports Sun) because of a right hip contusion. Herro was listed as questionable to play in Monday’s game before he was ruled out.

Herro, who recently moved into a bench role and has played as the Heat’s sixth man on the trip, did not play in the second half of Saturday’s 96-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers because of the hip injury he sustained in the first half.

Herro, 21, moved around with a slight limp and looked to be in some discomfort in the second quarter on Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game until he was called to the bench with 3:03 left in the first half. He did not return to the game.

Herro has averaged 16.9 points while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 34.4 percent on threes, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 22 games in his second NBA season.

Along with missing Bradley, Dragic and Herro, the Heat remains without Meyers Leonard (season-ending left shoulder surgery) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) on Monday against the Thunder.

There’s some hope that Dragic will be able to return early in the Heat’s upcoming four-game homestand, which begins Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. There’s also the possibility that Bradley could also return in the coming days, as Bradley said earlier this month that he was hopeful he would be able to play again before the All-Star break begins on March 5.

Monday marks the ninth straight game Dragic has missed because of his injury. Bradley has been out for 10 straight games.

Without Bradley, Dragic and Herro, the expectation is the Heat’s two-way contract players Gabe Vincent and Max Strus will play more minutes against the Thunder.

The Thunder is also short-handed Monday, without starters George Hill (right thumb procedure) and Al Horford (rest). Oklahoma City is on the second night of a back-to-back set after defeating the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday.