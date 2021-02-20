Heat holds on for road win over Lakers in Finals rematch. Takeaways from the victory

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 96-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Finals rematch on Saturday night at Staples Center. The Heat is now 3-3 on its seven-game trip:

With Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis out because of a right calf strain, the Heat went right at the NBA’s top-ranked defense and found success around the basket.

Miami’s offense didn’t turn in its most efficient performance of the season, finishing Saturday’s win with 94 points on 42.4 percent shooting from the field and 8-of-28 shooting on threes.

The Lakers entered the contest with the NBA’s top defensive rating, allowing just 105.5 points per 100 possessions this season.

But without Davis to protect the rim, Miami plan was clearly to attack the interior of the Lakers’ defense. The Heat finished with 52 paint points with the help of 24-of-33 shooting at the rim.

The Heat’s first quarter was especially impressive, scoring 36 points on 60 percent shooting and 4-of-7 shooting on threes. Miami scored 20 paint points on 10-of-15 shooting and only committed two turnovers.

Guard Kendrick Nunn continued his strong stretch with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first quarter. He finished the win with 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 shooting on threes, five rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes.

The Heat’s offense was a top-10 unit last season, but entered with the league’s fifth-worst offensive rating this season. Lately, though, Miami’s offense has been trending in a positive direction and Saturday was further proof of that.

The Lakers still have LeBron James, so of course they overcame a slow start to take a lead in the third quarter. But the Heat’s response was strong.

The Lakers opened the second half on a 14-4 run to rally from a 15-point first-half deficit and take a three-point lead with 7:44 left in the third quarter.

Miami answered with an 18-5 run to regain control and pull ahead by 10 with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter. Much of that surge game with James on the bench, as the Heat outscored the Lakers 8-0 in the 2:52 he sat in the period.

The Heat led the rest of the way, but it got close again late in the game.

Los Angeles pulled within two points with 1:28 to play and that score held for the next minute. With the Heat leading by two points, Lakers guard Wesley Matthews missed a three-pointer with 16.6 seconds left that would have put Los Angeles ahead.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler was then intentionally fouled by the Lakers with 12.4 seconds left to preserve clock, and Butler hit both free throws to extend Miami’s lead to four.

The Lakers again cut the deficit to two points with a putback layup from Matthews with 8.4 seconds to play.

But the Heat avoided a late-game disaster when James stole an inbounds pass from Andre Iguodala with 5.4 seconds left and Alex Caruso missed a jumper as the final buzzer sounded that would sent the game into overtime.

James finished with 19 points on 7-of-21 shooting, nine rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes, as Heat center Bam Adebayo served as his primary defender throughout the game.

Butler finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes.

Saturday’s response by Miami was impressive and a definite sign of growth. The Heat has already lost games in which it has led by 19 points (on Wednesday to the Golden State Warriors), 18 points and 13 points twice this season.

But the Heat’s win included an injury to a key player that will need to be monitored in the coming days.

Guard Tyler Herro, who recently moved into a bench role and has played as Miami’s sixth man on the trip, did not play in the second half Saturday because of a right hip contusion he sustained in the first half.

Herro, 21, moved around with a slight limp and looked to be in some discomfort in the second quarter, but he was able to remain in the game until he was called to the bench with 3:03 left in the first half.

Herro scored 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting in Thursday’s win over the Sacramento Kings. He averaged 19.3 points on 45.6 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the first five games of the Heat’s trip.

While it has only been about four months since the Heat and Lakers faced off in the NBA Finals in October, the two teams looked different in their first meeting since then because of a combination of offseason changes and injuries.

“In some ways it feels like it was two weeks ago when we met them in the Finals,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Saturday’s Finals rematch. “In some ways it feels like it was two years ago. So much has happened since then for both teams.”

The Lakers swapped out Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, J.R. Smith and Dion Waiters for Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews and Dennis Schroder this past offseason.

The Lakers were also without Davis on Saturday, as he’s expected to miss the next month because of a right calf strain. And Schroder was unavailable because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Without Davis and Schroder, the Lakers were without two starters against the Heat.

Meanwhile, the Heat returned 13 players from last season’s team. Miami’s new additions are Precious Achiuwa, Bradley, Moe Harkless and Max Strus, and those four stepped into the spots left behind by Kyle Alexander, Jae Crowder, Derrick Jones Jr. and Solomon Hill.

But the Heat was without Bradley (right calf strain), Goran Dragic (left ankle sprain), Meyers Leonard (season-ending left shoulder surgery) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) on Saturday.

“He was pivotal,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of Bradley’s impact on Los Angeles last season before he signed with Miami in free agency. “Obviously, he was a starter for us from Day 1. Set the tone for our defense on each possession by picking up full court and dogging the guy bringing the ball up the court. That tenacity always carries over on that possession. ... Just acquiring him sent a message that this is something that we were going to go out and get elite defenders that could really carry a load on that side of the ball and set a tone for us. So Avery definitely deserves a lot of credit for that.”

The Heat is just one win away from a winning road trip, and that’s somewhat surprising considering where things stood just a few days ago.

A victory over the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night would send the Heat home with a 4-3 record on its seven-game trip, which is tied for the longest road trip in franchise history.

This is a turn of events from a few days ago, when the Heat dropped its third straight game of the trip in an overtime loss to the shorthanded Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Miami allowed a 15-point fourth-quarter lead to slip away in that loss.

But just a few days later, the Heat is on the verge of a winning trip. Miami posted a 1-4 record on its five-game West Coast trip last season.