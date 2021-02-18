Podcast: DEFCON 1 in Miami — How the Heat’s present has gotten dire, and its future murky

Where is there to even start when trying to explain what’s wrong with the Miami Heat?

Should we start with the awful three-point defense or its own inexplicably bad three-point shooting? Should we begin with the starting regression from some of the Heat’s breakout role players or all Miami’s whiffs in free agency? Does blame lay with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Erik Spoelstra, Pat Riley or all of the above?

In a season full of new lows for the Heat, Miami found yet another one this week. The Heat started Monday with a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, who were playing without superstar forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and continued Wednesday with a blown 15-point fourth-quarter lead and 120-112 overtime loss to the Draymond Green-less Golden State Warriors.

Miami has now blown leads of 11, 13, 13, 18 and 19 this season and slipped back to 11th place in the Eastern Conference. On a new episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, take a way-too-long deep dive on everything going wrong for the Heat this season and what Miami can do to fix it.

Riley decided in the offseason to “run this thing back” after the Heat’s surprising run to the 2020 NBA Finals and the decision, so far, has backfired massively. Wings Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, two of Miami’s breakout stars last season, have regressed after the Heat balked at dealing them for superstar guard James Harden. Guard Goran Dragic and post player Meyers Leonard, who re-signed on one-year deals, have barely played because of injuries. Even the new acquisitions — forwards Avery Bradley and Maurice Harkless, in particular — have turned out to be significant downgrades from forwards Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr., the two players the Heat (11-17) did let walk.

With those series of failed moves, the present is dire and the future is even grim. Harden is now starring for the Brooklyn Nets and All-Stars Bradley Beal, Giannis Antetokounmpo and George are now locked into extensions rather than preparing to test free agency this year.

In less than five months, we’ve gone from talking about Harden and Antetokounmpo to wondering about Blake Griffin, San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay and Sacramento Kings power forward Nemanja Bjelica.

The worst-case scenario is playing out in Miami and still the Heat is somehow only three games behind the Boston Celtics for fifth place in the East, but the top of the conference is getting better and it’s starting to feel like a window has closed with no easy way for Miami to reopen it.