Takeaways from Heat’s win over Rockets to start trip, and Jimmy Butler’s triple-double

The Miami Heat began one of the longest road trips in franchise history on Thursday with a positive result, but the night did include some unfortunate news.

Just minutes before tip-off on Thursday night, the Heat learned guard Tyler Herro would not play because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

How did the Heat (11-14) respond to that unexpected news it received right before the start of the game? By defeating the Houston Rockets 101-94 at Toyota Center to extend its winning streak to four and begin its seven-game trip with a victory.

The seven-game stretch away from home is the Heat’s longest trip since 2009, and it’s tied for the longest road trip in franchise history.

The Rockets led 53-47 at halftime, with the Heat’s offense struggling in the first two quarters. Miami shot just 34.9 percent from the field and 4 of 22 on threes in the first half.

But the Heat’s offense came alive and the Rockets’ offense did not in the third quarter, and that proved to be the difference in the game.

Miami outscored Houston 28-10 in the third quarter behind 52.6 percent shooting from the field and 7-of-12 shooting on threes. Meanwhile, the Rockets (11-14) shot just 4 of 19 from the field and 0 of 10 on threes in the period.

The Heat began the third quarter in a six-point hole and ended the quarter with a 12-point lead.

Houston rallied to cut Miami’s lead to just three with 50 seconds to play, but that was the closest the Rockets would get.

Jimmy Butler again led the way for the Heat with a triple-double performance that included 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 39 minutes.

The Heat continues its trip on Saturday night against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.

Here are five takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Rockets:

Along with missing guards Avery Bradley (right calf strain) and Goran Dragic (left ankle sprain), the Heat learned minutes before tip-off that it would need to play Thursday’s game without guard Tyler Herro.

Herro, who traveled with the Heat to Houston, was ruled out of the contest just a few minutes before it began because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The fact that Herro was ruled out because of the league’s health and safety protocols does not suggest that he tested positive for COVID-19, but only means the reason is related to the virus.

Players who are determined to be close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case are expected to usually be sidelined for seven days, and those who test positive for the virus likely have to miss at least about two weeks.

Herro previously tested positive for COVID-19 last year prior to the resumption of the 2019-20 season in the Walt Disney World quarantine bubble.

Herro has averaged 17 points on 45.1 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 percent shooting on threes, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 17 games (14 starts) this season. He played his last three games in a reserve role.

The Heat has already been one of the teams most impacted by the NBA’s health and safety protocols, playing two games (Jan. 12 and Jan. 14 losses to the Philadelphia 76ers) with the NBA minimum of eight available players because of COVID-19 issues.

Already this season, health and safety protocols forced Jimmy Butler to miss 10 straight games; Bradley to miss eight straight games, and Bam Adebayo, Dragic, Moe Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala to miss two straight games. Bradley disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

Along with missing Bradley, Dragic and Herro, the Heat was also without Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain).

Herro’s status for the rest of the trip remains unclear.

The Heat was without Bradley, Dragic and Herro, and Adebayo turned in a relatively quiet performance. But Butler and Miami’s defense again led the way.

The Heat made its third-quarter run behind a determined Butler, who recorded six points, six rebounds and five assists while playing the entire period.

It’s just the continuation of a strong stretch for Butler, who entered Thursday averaging 21.8 points on 43.8 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists in six games since returning from a 10-game absence due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Adebayo finished with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting, 13 rebounds, eight assists and eight turnovers. He fouled out with 1:02 to play.

And the Heat’s defense limited the Rockets to 94 points on 38.6 percent shooting from the field and 15-of-50 shooting on threes in the game.

Without Herro, the Heat’s bench rotation looked different and included both of its two-way contract players again.

Miami stuck with a four-man bench rotation of Herro, Precious Achiuwa, Andre Iguodala and Gabe Vincent for two straight games with Dragic and Bradley out.

But the late scratch of Herro lifted two-way contract forward Max Strus into the rotation on Thursday night. It marked Strus’ first playing time since Friday’s win over the Wizards.

Strus took advantage of the opportunity with 21 points on 5-of-8 shooting on threes in 25 minutes.

The Heat has now used both of its two-way contract players in 11 of the first 25 games because of a combination of COVID-19 protocol and injury issues forcing various players to miss time.

After missing the past nine games because of a left thigh contusion, Heat forward Moe Harkless was available to play on Thursday night. But he did not get in the game.

Harkless, 27, signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal to join the Heat in free agency this past offseason.

Harkless has averaged 1.3 points on 4-of-8 shooting on threes in 10.6 minutes in nine games (three starts) this season.

Harkless began the season as Miami’s frontcourt starter alongside Adebayo, but his time in the starting lineup didn’t last long. Harkless has been in and out of the Heat’s rotation when he has been available, but he turned in a few of his best performances of the season just prior to the injury.

Harkless was impressive in a win over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 18, when he totaled three points on 1-of-2 shooting on threes, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in a season-high 30 minutes. He was especially effective on the defensive end, with Pistons forward Jerami Grant shooting 3 of 9 with Harkless defending him in that contest.

“He definitely adds,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Harkless’ return. “He’s a veteran two-way player. Right before he got hurt, he actually had some good moments where I think he was starting to get in a better rhythm and more comfortable in our program. So it’s great to have him on this road trip.”

Before Thursday’s game, the NBA announced a list of updates to the schedule. A few affect the Heat.

There are two games involving the Heat that are included on the list of changes:

▪ The Feb. 22 game between the Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena will now start at 9 p.m. It was previously scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

▪ The Feb. 28 game between the Heat and Atlanta Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena will now start at 8 p.m. It was previously scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.