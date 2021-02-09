Avery Bradley discusses ‘frustrating’ start to Heat tenure, and when he hopes to return

Avery Bradley’s first season with the Miami Heat has been put on pause ... again.

Bradley, who signed with the Heat as a free agent this past offseason, has played in just 10 games this season. Tuesday’s matchup against the New York Knicks at AmericanAirlines Arena will mark the 13th game that the veteran guard has missed this season because of injury or illness.

A positive COVID-19 test kept Bradley out for eight games in January and a right knee contusion forced him to miss two more games just a few weeks ago. The latest injury is a right calf strain he sustained in Wednesday’s loss to the Washington Wizards that’s expected to sideline Bradley for three to four weeks.

“It’s really frustrating, man,” Bradley said in advance of Tuesday’s game against the Knicks. “It’s unfortunate catching COVID, having a knee contusion and then now this. It’s very frustrating. But all I can do is continue to stay professional, make sure I’m doing everything I can do to get back as soon as possible and make sure I prepare to contribute and help our team in every way that I can.”

Bradley, who has played in just three games since Jan. 12, said he injured his calf on defense while he fought through a screen and worked to stay front of Wizards guard Bradley Beal in the second half of Wednesday’s game.

“I could just feel the pop, which really scared me because first thing you’re thinking with a non-contact pop is my Achilles,” Bradley said. “So I was nervous and really frustrated. Now I’m just happy that it wasn’t anything severe and I’ll be able to rehab it.”

The three-to-four-week recovery timeline could keep Bradley out until the NBA’s midseason All-Star break, which is scheduled for March 5-10. Including Tuesday’s contest against the Knicks, the Heat has 13 games on its schedule before the break.

But Bradley said he’s hopeful that he’ll be able to “get some games under my belt before the break.”

When asked if the two-week layoff from basketball stemming from his COVID-19 diagnosis played a part in his calf injury, Bradley said: “The medical team did mention that, the dehydration, trying to get my body back into game shape. But who knows, man. It’s just unfortunate that the injury happened. All I can do now, I’m literally just focused on getting back as soon as possible so I can get out there and battle with my guys.”

In the games that Bradley has played in this season, he has been a consistent part of the Heat’s bench rotation. Bradley, 30, has averaged 8.5 points while shooting 47 percent from the field and 42.1 percent on threes, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.1 minutes in his 10 appearances (one start) this season.

But it’s Bradley’s perimeter defense that Miami misses the most while he’s unavailable. Bradley (6-3, 180) was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive first team in 2016 and All-Defensive second team in 2013, and Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard once called Bradley the best perimeter defender in the league.

Bradley, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers but opted out of playing in the NBA’s Walt Disney World bubble, signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Heat this past offseason. The deal includes a $5.6 million salary this season and a $5.9. million team option next season.

Even while he’s unavailable because of injury, Bradley hopes to continue the process of learning his new Heat teammates.

“I think utilizing days like today to be there, use my leadership, my voice is big,” Bradley said. “Just being around, showing face. Being around the team, being able to interact with the guys. Coach always makes me feel a part of the team. He sends me texts, pictures of the team, which I really appreciate. Just trying to help in every way that I can. If it’s watching film, watching the game, giving my teammates tips. However I can, just try to be the ultimate team player.”

Keeping perspective is important for Bradley these days, too. He’s relieved that he was the only one in his family to test positive for COVID-19, as his oldest child has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses.

“It’s just a blessing that no one in my household caught COVID,” Bradley said. “It made me feel a lot more at ease. It was just frustrating knowing that this virus is still around and it has been tough. It’s been tough for me and my family, but we’re getting through it. I’m happy my kids didn’t have it, my wife didn’t. That made me feel a lot better.”

PRECIOUS MINUTES

Heat rookie center Precious Achiuwa entered Tuesday averaging just 15.6 minutes per game this season. He logged a season-low nine minutes in Sunday’s win over the Knicks.

One reason for Achiuwa’s limited minutes so far this season is almost all of his playing time comes when starting center Bam Adebayo is on the bench. Adebayo is averaging 33.2 minutes per game.

The duo of Achiuwa and Adebayo has played a total of just seven minutes together this season, according to NBA tracking stats.

“Moving forward, I think that’s the decision of the coaching staff and what they believe is the best situation for the team,” Achiuwa said Tuesday morning when asked about the possibility of playing more minutes alongside Adebayo. “We still have to win games. That’s the most important thing for us. At the end of the day, it’s the decision of the coaching staff to figure out if that rotation or that tandem is going to help us win games.

“I believe for us to be able to play together, one of us has to have developed or have the ability to space the floor and allow the other one to play. And really just keep playing together, getting to know each other, understanding each other’s game and just being able to play off of each other.”

▪ Along with Bradley, the Heat ruled out Goran Dragic (sprained left ankle), Moe Harkless (left thigh contusion), Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) for Tuesday’s contest against the Knicks.