Takeaways from the Miami Heat’s road win over the New York Knicks

The Miami Heat is in search of consistency because there hasn’t been much of it to begin the season when it comes to on-court success or roster continuity.

But the Heat (9-14) took a step forward in that area with a 109-103 road win over the New York Knicks (11-14) on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden to pick up its second straight victory. It’s just the second time that Miami has recorded consecutive wins and it has yet to win three straight games.

It was a close contest throughout, with the score tied at 94 with less than five minutes to play.

The Heat responded with a 15-9 run to close the game on its way to the win.

Wing Jimmy Butler led Miami’s fourth-quarter push with eight of his 17 points coming in the final period. Butler also finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists, with most of his points coming on 11-of-12 shooting at the foul line to negate an inefficient 3-of-11 shooting performance from the field.

Guard Tyler Herro hit an important three with 33.4 seconds to play to push the Heat’s lead to seven and seal the victory.

New York was led by forward Julius Randle, who finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Next up for the Heat is another game against the Knicks on Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Here are five takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Knicks:

The Heat’s offense put together its second straight efficient performance, which is encouraging.

After posting its best single-game offensive rating of the season in Friday’s win over the Washington Wizards, the Heat’s offense turned in another quality performance on Sunday against the Knicks’ statistically solid defense.

Miami scored 109 points on 48.2 percent shooting from the field, 13-of-35 shooting on threes and 16-of-20 shooting from the foul line against a New York team that entered with the NBA’s sixth-best defensive rating for the season.

Heat center Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and five assists.

Before this efficient two-game stretch, the Heat had the league’s fifth-worst offensive rating with 105.7 points scored per 100 possessions in the first 21 games of the season.

In the last two games, though, the Heat has looked more like last season’s top-10 offense. Miami finished last regular season with the NBA’s seventh-best offensive rating (111.9 points scored per 100 possessions).

With veteran guard Goran Dragic out because of a sprained left ankle, the Heat used its league-leading 16th different starting lineup in the 23rd game of the season.

Miami started second-year guard Kendrick Nunn in place of Dragic, who moved into the starting lineup for Friday’s win and was turned his ankle in that game.

Nunn started against the Knicks alongside Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo. The group held its own to open the game, with New York leading 18-16 when Miami made its first substitution of the contest.

Nunn again was efficient, continuing his best string of games in a year with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the dield and 4-of-7 shooting on threes, four rebounds and three assists on Sunday.

Along with Dragic, the Heat was also without without Avery Bradley (right calf strain), Moe Harkless (left thigh contusion), Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) on Sunday. Bradley is expected to miss the next three to four weeks, and Leonard is expected to miss the rest of the season.

COVID-19 protocol and injury issues has forced the Heat to run through a lot of different starting groups and rotations already this season.

For perspective, Miami used 15 different starting lineups all of last regular season. The Heat surpassed that number in the 23rd game of this season on Sunday.

“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us, and we don’t want any pity,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before Sunday’s contest. “If any organization or any locker room or any team can handle all of this, it’s us. We have a very tough-minded group and we’ve come to expect the unexpected.

“Even with Goran out right now, we have the majority of our core together and that’s what’s most important.”

The fact that Herro remained in a reserve role with Dragic out indicates the current plan is to keep Herro on the bench even when Dragic returns.

Herro played off the bench for the first time this season in Friday’s win over the Wizards, as Dragic replaced him in the starting group.

But even with Dragic unavailable against the Knicks, Herro played off the bench for the second straight game on Sunday. This isn’t a new role for Herro, who spent most of his rookie season playing off the bench and started only eight regular-season games last season.

Herro was first Heat bench player to enter Sunday’s game, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting, six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes.

With Nunn in the starting lineup for Dragic, the Heat’s bench rotation looked a little different against the Knicks. Miami played a nine-man rotation, including reserves Herro, Precious Achiuwa, Andre Iguodala and Gabe Vincent.

The Knicks have not been know for their outside shooting this season, but the three-pointer was a big part of its offense against the Heat’s struggling three-point defense.

New York entered averaging the second-fewest made threes per game (9.5), and also with the seventh-worst team three-point percentage (35.3) in the NBA this season.

But the Knicks finished Sunday’s loss with 16 made threes. New York shot 16 of 42 (38.1 percent) from deep against Miami.

How good of a shooting day was it for New York? The Knicks made its 10th three of the game to surpass its per game season average with three minutes left in the second quarter.

New York was especially hot in the first, half, shooting 12 of 23 from three-point range in the first two quarters on Sunday. It marked the most threes that the Knicks have made in a first half since they also hit 12 in a win over the Wizards on April 9, 2013, and it’s just the fourth time since the start of the 2016-17 season that New York has made more than 10 threes in a single half.

While Sunday was a positive outlier for New York, it was the continuation of a negative trend for Miami. The Heat entered allowing opponents to make the second-most made threes per game (15.4) on the ninth-most efficient three-point percentage (37.9) this season.

Sunday marked the start of a long stretch away from home for the Heat. The good news for Miami is it started with an important win.

The Heat’s game at Madison Square Garden began a stretch of eight road games in a nine-game span. The Heat’s only home game during this time comes Tuesday against the Knicks.

“I think it’ll be good for our basketball team,” Spoelstra said of the Heat’s road ahead. “We haven’t been together. This is an opportunity for us to go out together, face a big challenge. It’s an opportunity for us to get connected even with all the protocols. So I’m looking forward to it. We like big challenges and the spirit has been better just because we’ve been closer to whole.”

Miami begins a long seven-game trip on Thursday that spans almost two weeks and takes the team to the other side of the country: Thursday at Houston Rockets, Saturday at Utah Jazz, Feb. 15 at Clippers, Feb. 17 at Golden State Warriors, Feb. 18 at Sacramento Kings, Feb. 20 at Los Angeles Lakers and Feb. 22 at Oklahoma City Thunder. It marks the Heat’s longest road trip since a seven-game trip in 2009, and it’s tied for the longest road trip in franchise history.

This stretch comes after 13 of the Heat’s first 22 games came at home, and it posted a 6-7 record in those games at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat is now 3-7 on the road this season.

While the next two weeks away from home could end up pushing Miami further away from the .500 mark because of the challenging upcoming schedule, Sunday was a positive and encouraging start to this stretch.