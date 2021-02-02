Heat’s Meyers Leonard expected to miss rest of season after shoulder surgery

The Miami Heat will likely be without center Meyers Leonard for the rest of the season.

Leonard will undergo surgery on his injured shoulder and he’s expected to miss the rest of the season, according to a league source. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the news.

Leonard, 28, injured his shoulder in the Heat’s Jan. 9 road win over the Washington Wizards and has missed each of the past 12 games with what has been listed as a strained left shoulder.

“It’s just unfortunate to go through that. We all have his back,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said of the news following Tuesday’s practice. “So whatever Meyers needs, he’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

The team announced Monday that Leonard was away from the team to receive consultation from a doctor on his injured shoulder. Before that, he was accompanying his teammates on the bench during home games despite being unavailable.

“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve had, as far as his leadership and his voice,” Herro said. “When he steps into a room or a locker room, he’s always heard and he’s always preaching the right thing.”

Before the injury, Leonard averaged 3.3 points on 42.9 percent shooting on threes and 2.3 rebounds in three games (two starts) in his second season with the Heat.

Leonard returned to the Heat as a free agent this offseason, signing a two-year deal topping $19 million. The contract includes a salary of about $9.4 million this season and a 10.2 million team option next season.

It’s possible that Leonard has played his final game as a member of the Heat because of that team option that would allow Miami to get out of the contract this upcoming offseason.

Without Leonard, the Heat’s frontcourt options to play alongside starting center Bam Adebayo includes Kelly Olynyk and Precious Achiuwa. If Miami wants to play smaller, Andre Iguodala and Moe Harkless are frontcourt options.

It has been an eventful Heat tenure for Leonard, who also missed extended time last season because of an injury.

Leonard, who spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers before he was dealt to the Heat in July 2019 as part of the four-team Jimmy Butler trade, played two very different roles in his first season with Miami.

Before the NBA suspended the season on March 11, Leonard averaged 6.1 points while shooting 52 percent from the field and 42.9 percent on threes, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.1 minutes through 49 games (49 starts) as a full-time starter for the Heat.

Then Leonard missed each of the 16 games prior to the league shutdown because of a sprained left ankle, and he was not in the starting lineup or rotation when the Heat’s season resumed in August. Leonard logged just 31 total minutes in three games during the Heat’s 21-game playoff run.

Leonard finished his first season with the Heat with regular-season averages of 6.1 points while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 51 games.

This story will be updated.