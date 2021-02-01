Heat blows 10-point lead in final three minutes, drops to 7-13 with OT loss to Hornets

Jimmy Butler is back and in command of the Miami Heat, but the Heat still cannot quite get on track.

Miami blew an 11-point first-half lead and a 10-point lead in the final three minutes before falling to the Charlotte Hornets, 129-121, in overtime Monday in Butler’s second game back after spending nearly three weeks in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The loss came just two days after Miami (7-13) eked out a one-point win against the Sacramento Kings in Butler’s return from his lengthy absence.

The All-Star forward scored eight straight points late in the fourth quarter to push the Heat’s lead up to 105-98 with 4:51 left after Miami trailed 88-82 to start the period. After back-to-back three-pointers by wings Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, the Heat led 111-101 with 3:11 remaining. The Hornets (10-11) closed on a 12-2 to run and Charlotte guard Malik Monk — who finished with 36 points — canned a contested three with 16.6 seconds left to tie the game at 113-113. On the other end, Butler settled for a contested three and bricked the potential game-winning shot. Miami went to overtime at AmericanAirlines Arena and never led in the extra period.

With the game tied 115-115, Gordon Hayward scored four straight points to give Charlotte separation. The Hornets wing scored with five points in overtime and 18 in the game, and the Heat only made two field goal in the extra period — both in the final 35 seconds after it went 5:33 without one. Butler finished with a team-high 25 points, but only scored four points in overtime.

The meltdown came on a night beginning with promising news for the Heat. On Saturday, Butler finally returned. On Monday, guards Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Avery Bradley were all cleared to play. Miami had its largest complement of healthy players in more than three weeks and it charged out to a 20-9 lead by opening 7 of 10 from the field and 4 of 4 from three-point range.

Max Strus, still on a two-way contract and pressed into action early because of two fouls on fellow shooting guard Duncan Robinson, hit three three-pointers in the first quarter and scored 17 points in the first half on the way to a career-high 19.

By the end of the third quarter, Miami’s lead was gone after a 12-0 run by Charlotte late in the period. Adebayo and fellow forward Andre Iguodala kept the Heat afloat until Butler’s eight straight points stretched a two-point lead to 105-98.

Butler only attempted one more shot for the rest of regulation, though, and a miserable start to the season continued in Miami.