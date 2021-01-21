What Heat fans can expect while attending home games at AA Arena during COVID-19 pandemic

The Miami Heat will begin allowing a very limited number of fans attend games at AmericanAirlines Arena next week, but with strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place.

As part of an email sent to season ticket holders last week, the Heat announced it will “host an extremely limited number of Season Ticket Members” beginning with its Jan. 28 home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. This limited capacity scenario will continue through Miami’s Feb. 9 home game against the New York Knicks, and “health and safety guidelines will be in place to ensure everyone is observing proper physical distancing protocols.”

This stretch with limited capacity at AmericanAirlines Arena will include six home games — Jan. 28 vs. Clippers, Jan. 30 vs. Sacramento Kings, Feb. 1 vs. Charlotte Hornets, Feb. 3 vs. Washington Wizards, Feb. 5 vs. Wizards and Feb. 9 vs. Knicks.

Fewer than 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend each of those games at AmericanAirlines Arena, which has a capacity of 19,600. More information on how to purchase tickets, which will be sold on an individual game basis, for these six Heat home games is expected soon.

“It bears repeating that the COVID-19 pandemic remains fluid,” the Heat wrote in last week’s email to season ticket holders. “We anticipate increasing seating capacity to admit more Season Ticket Members into AmericanAirlines Arena following our February 9th game. That decision will be made based on guidance from health experts from the NBA and local government.”

There are currently five NBA teams allowing some amount of fans in attendance for home games: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz. The Toronto Raptors (temporarily relocated to Tampa because of COVID-19-related travel restrictions in Canada) began the season with a limited amount of fans in attendance for home games in Tampa, but that was put on pause because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Heat created a website, which went live on Thursday, with details on COVID-19 health and safety measures that will be part of the AmericanAirlines Arena experience when fans begin attending home games again next week. Here’s a rundown:

▪ All guests will need to participate in a mandatory health screening questionnaire, and those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are strongly encouraged to stay home.

▪ All guests will be scanned by COVID-19 detection dogs upon arrival. If anybody in a specific party is signaled by a canine, all members of that party will not be permitted inside the arena and a staff member will then discuss the next steps on what to do with the tickets.

The dog will take a seated position if COVID-19 is detected, otherwise moving past attendees.

▪ Those sitting within 30 feet of the court will be required to undergo an on-site rapid test upon arrival at the arena prior to the game before being cleared to sit at their seats.

▪ To expedite entry into the arena, fans are encouraged not to bring a bag because all bags must go through an X-ray machine that will likely delay the process. Exceptions will be made for small bags or purses.

▪ If a guest becomes sick or doesn’t feel well during the game, isolation rooms will be available throughout the arena.

▪ All guests over the age of two must wear a mask completely covering their mouth and noise while inside the arena. KN95, N95, cloth and surgical masks are permitted. But bandanas, gaiters and masks with ventilators are not considered acceptable face coverings.

The only exception to remove a mask is while eating or drinking in designated areas where it’s permitted.

▪ Food and beverages will be available for purchase, but may not be consumed in the arena bowl or concourses. Those who are seen eating or drinking in the bowl or concourses will be issued a warning and could be ejected from the game.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase only on the East Plaza and may only be consumed in designated eating areas on the East Plaza. No arena lounges will be open.

▪ All guests must remain six feet apart upon entering the arena, and retail locations will accommodate limited capacities.

▪ Cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment for tickets, parking, merchandise or food and beverage inside the arena. Debit cards, credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, or NFC chip enabled cards are among the acceptable forms of payment.

Reverse ATMs will be available to convert cash into a prepaid debit card that can be used at the arena.

▪ Mobile-only ticket entry will continue to be used for arena admission and parking.

▪ There will be enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols that adhere to all CDC and NBA guidelines, including an HVAC air purification system and hand sanitizer stations throughout the arena.

While fans won’t be allowed inside AmericanAirlines Arena until next week, the Heat recently began allowing a very limited amount of family members, and team and player guests attend home games.

For more information on what to expect at AmericanAirlines Arena this season, visit Heat.com/FanSafety.