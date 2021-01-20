Kendrick Nunn’s resurgence continues to help Miami Heat top Toronto Raptors in Tampa

The Miami Heat has needed extra help the last two week. For two losses to the Philadelphia 76ers last week, the Heat was down to eight players because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. For three games back in Florida in the last week, Miami has still been without Jimmy Butler, even as it has neared full strength following COVID-19 concerns.

Enter Kendrick Nunn.

On Monday, the guard scored a season-high 16 points to power the Heat past the Detroit Pistons in Miami. On Wednesday, he topped it and his 28-point outburst helped the Heat overcome a halftime deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors, 111-102, in Tampa.

Nunn finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 9-of-12 shooting with four three-pointers, and Miami, still shorthanded because of health protocols and a neck injury for combo guard Tyler Herro, won a second straight after dropping three in a row.

Even though he was runner-up for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award last season, Nunn had fallen out of favor early this year and didn’t play three times in the first eight games because of a coach’s decision. Entering Monday, Nunn was averaging just 5.5 points in 14.6 minutes per game. In the last two, he’s averaging 23 points in more than 34 minutes per game.

The win even temporarily pushed the Heat (6-7) back into playoff position and up into sole possession of second place in the Southeast Division despite the early-season struggles for the reigning Eastern Conference champion.

Two days after his best performance of the season, Nunn was even better in the Monday at Amalie Arena. With All-Star post player Bam Adebayo and guard Goran Dragic struggling, Nunn exploded for 13 points in the second quarter and capped a 16-point first half by draining a pull-up 29-foot three-pointer with 3:33 left to give Miami a 49-44 lead. Despite a 1-of-5 half for Adebayo, the Heat went into halftime down only 58-56 because of Nunn’s 16 points and Duncan Robinson’s 12.

The wing gave Miami the initial burst and helped the Heat jump out to an 11-point lead early in the second quarter. Robinson went 3 of 3 from three-point range in the first quarter and made his only other attempt in the second. The Heat led 29-23 at the end of the first, then Nunn made a layup and hit a three, and shooting guard Max Strus — pressed into duty with Butler, Herro and Avery Bradley all out — canned another three to give Miami its largest lead at 34-23.

In the third quarter, the Heat finally pushed ahead for good when Dragic hit a three with 4:27 left to put Miami ahead 75-72 as Nunn scored another 13 in the period.

Finally, Adebayo came alive to put away the Raptors (5-9) in the fourth quarter. After scoring just seven points in the first three quarters, Adebayo scored seven in the fourth and finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to close out the win.