Heat’s Tyler Herro out again Wednesday vs. Raptors because of neck spasms

Tyler Herro traveled with the Miami Heat for the start of its four-game trip, but he’s not yet ready to return from injury.

Herro has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors in Tampa at Amalie Arena because of neck spasms. It marks the third consecutive game the second-year guard has missed due to the injury.

Herro, who turned 21 on Wednesday, has averaged 17.6 points on 46.9 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 10 games this season.

The Heat also remains without wing Jimmy Butler and guard Avery Bradley because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It marks the fifth consecutive game both players have missed because of protocols, as their last game action came in Miami’s Jan. 9 road win against the Washington Wizards.

Heat center Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain) will also miss his fifth consecutive game Wednesday.

Butler, Bradley and Leonard did not travel with the Heat to Tampa for the start of the trip. It’s unclear whether they will join the team at any point during the trip, which continues Friday with another game against the Raptors before coming to an end with two straight games against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and Monday.

Heat guards Goran Dragic (right foot contusion) and Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) will be available to play Wednesday.

The Heat has 13 available players for Wednesday’s matchup against the Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, Bam Adebayo, Dragic, Moe Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Andre Iguodala, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Max Strus and Vincent.