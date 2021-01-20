The reason why Heat’s Adebayo and Achiuwa haven’t played much together yet. And Harden talk

It can be easy to forget at times, but center Precious Achiuwa was drafted by the Miami Heat only two months ago.

Once Achiuwa was selected by the Heat with the 20th pick in the Nov. 18 draft, the abbreviated offseason amid the COVID-19 pandemic did not include a summer league or allow for weeks of workouts in the Miami Heat’s player development program.

That fast track has the Heat’s coaching staff working to simplify as much as possible for Achiuwa early in his rookie season. That includes not introducing the nuances that come with playing alongside Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo, even while understanding the defensive potential of an Achiuwa-Adebayo frontcourt.

With Adebayo, 23, and Achiuwa, 21, scoring most of their points in the paint, having both on the floor at the same time could make for a challenging offensive fit despite Adebayo’s improved midrange jumper. The Adebayo-Achiuwa frontcourt has been used for just one minute in the first 12 games of the season, according to NBA tracking stats, as Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has played floor spacers like Kelly Olynyk, Andre Iguodala and Moe Harkless in the other frontcourt spot when Adebayo or Achiuwa is on the court.

“Defensively, they would wreak a lot of havoc just with their size and quickness and physicality,” Spoelstra said before Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors in Tampa. “But we’re trying to simplify as much as we can for Precious. So early on, I don’t anticipate you’ll see much of [Adebayo and Achiuwa playing together]. You’ll see it maybe at times and that’s not a criticism or an indictment at all. This is about trying to fast track success as quickly as possible without your normal ramp-up. That’s pretty much the deal right now.”

One of the ripple effects of that: Achiuwa’s playing time is limited to non-Adebayo minutes, and Adebayo is averaging more than 30 minutes per game.

Entering Wednesday’s game against the Raptors, Achiuwa has averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 17.4 minutes this season. Take out the two games Achiuwa played more than 25 minutes in because Adebayo was unavailable due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and Achiuwa has averaged 14.5 minutes of playing time as a rookie.

“Just really staying with the grind, learning every day, different situations, different games, different personalities,” Achiuwa said of navigating the ups and downs that have come with his unique introduction to the NBA. “Just learning and just understanding reads and stuff like that. It’s just slowly coming together for me. It’s a slow process. For me, just daily every game out there, just taking as much information as I can, processing it, and applying it to the games.”

Achiuwa’s teammates have taken notice of that process, and they’re working to help him along the way.

“Just always try to be in his ear,” Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. “The thing I really enjoy about Precious is that he’s super receptive to feedback, which I think is a great quality to have particularly as a younger player. Then obviously it doesn’t just come from me, it comes from every direction. That’s the thing with him right now, it literally is coming from every direction just because there’s so much to learn. He’s so talented and he’s already doing great things and helping us win games. I just appreciate the fact that he’s so receptive to feedback.”

HASLEM ON HARDEN TRADE

While the Heat was mentioned as a potential landing spot for James Harden, the Houston Rockets ultimately traded the disgruntled superstar guard to the Brooklyn Nets.

For Heat team captain Udonis Haslem, he had a feeling Harden wouldn’t end up in Miami.

“I knew we weren’t going to get him,” Haslem said with a laugh during an appearance on The Complex Sports Podcast, alluding to Harden’s off-court reputation as one who enjoys nightlife. “I mean, you can’t bring James Harden to Miami. That’s just saying. As much as I wanted that to work out, in my mind, I was like, ‘Uh, no way.’

“I would have aged 15 years trying to be his OG down here. He’d have had to move me in the guesthouse, to keep a close eye on him. Man, for real. I’d have been security slash hooping.”

▪ The Heat ruled out wing Jimmy Butler (health and safety protocols), guard Avery Bradley (health and safety protocols) and center Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain) for Wednesday’s game against the Raptors.

Butler, Bradley and Leonard did not travel with the Heat to Tampa for the contest, and their status for the remainder of the four-game trip is unclear.

Heat guard Tyler Herro is questionable for Wednesday’s game after missing the past two games with neck spasms. Guards Goran Dragic (right foot contusion) and Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) are probable to play.