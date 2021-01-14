Takeaways from shorthanded Heat’s loss to 76ers, and a look at what’s ahead

It turns out eight was not enough for the Miami Heat.

Playing with the NBA minimum of eight available players for the second consecutive game, the shorthanded Heat (4-6) dropped its second straight game 125-108 to the 76ers (9-4) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center.

Miami was without eight of its players because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The depleted Heat kept Tuesday’s game against the 76ers close, losing by just three points in overtime.

But Thursday’s matchup turned out to be a blowout, as the Heat’s final lead of the game came in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the 76ers led by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Thursday’s loss marked the end of what was scheduled to be a four-game trip for the Heat, but it ended as a three-game trip after Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics was postponed because Miami did not have the league-required eight available players to play because of COVID-19 issues. The Heat posted a 1-2 record on the trip.

The Heat now returns to Miami for a quick two-game homestand that begins Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Here are five takeaways from the Heat’s loss to the 76ers:

The Heat was forced to play with the NBA minimum of eight available players for the second consecutive game, and the seldom-used young players had to log extended minutes again.

The list of those unavailable for the Heat because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols included Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Moe Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala.

In addition, center Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain) was unable to play Thursday.

That left the Heat with the league minimum of eight available players it takes to proceed with a game. Those eight, for the second consecutive game, were: Precious Achiuwa, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.

Vincent, who played in just one of Miami’s first eight games, finished Thursday’s loss with 21 points on 6-of-17 shooting and eight assists in 34 minutes.

Silva, who played a total of just 10 minutes this season before this two-game stretch, recorded 13 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes.

Strus, who logged a total of only 12 minutes this season before this two-game span, finished with 11 points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said there was never any thought of finding a way to drop to seven players to force a postponement and avoid playing with such a shorthanded roster.

“This is who we are and you have to develop these competitive habits,” Spoelstra said. “The best way to do it are in these type of circumstances, when you could make a lot of excuses.”

The Heat missed its All-Star duo of Adebayo and Butler on both ends of the court, but their absences were especially evident on the defensive end.

Miami put together a relatively efficient offensive performance on Thursday, finishing with 108 points on 49.4 percent shooting from the field. The Heat shot 12 of 34 from three-point range.

Second-year guard Tyler Herro played an expanded role with Adebayo, Butler and Dragic out. Herro finished with 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting, six rebounds and three assists.

Heat forward Duncan Robinson contributed 22 points with the help of 4-of-8 shooting on threes.

But Miami’s defense could not solve Philadelphia. As solid as the Heat’s offense was Thursday, the 76ers’ offense was better.

Despite a quiet performance from All-Star center Joel Embiid that included nine points and five rebounds, Philadelphia scored 125 points while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 17 of 37 on threes.

76ers guard Ben Simmons recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in a triple-double performance.

Without a few of its primary ball handlers and facilitators, the Heat was sloppy at times and the 76ers took advantage.

Philadelphia scored 37 points on 20 turnovers from Miami on Thursday.

The first half was especially rough for the Heat in this department, as the 76ers scored 20 points on eight turnovers in the first two quarters.

The 76ers received a boost from the return of a few of its quarantined players.

While Philadelphia was still without guard Seth Curry and center Vincent Poirier because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the 76ers did get Tobias Harris, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle back for Thursday’s game against the Heat. Harris, Milton, Thybulle and Ferguson missed the previous three games because of health and safety protocols.

Harris finished with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Milton was the star of the night with 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting and seven assists.

Thybulle finished with eight points and also contributed on the defensive end with four steals and one block.

The good news for the Heat is its roster could be closer to full strength for its next game.

There is a possibility that Heat players who are out because of contact tracing purposes could return for Saturday’s home game against the Pistons if they continue to return negative tests. At least one Heat player tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

More clarity on the situation is expected when Friday’s 5:30 p.m. injury report is released.

With the clock seemingly starting this past weekend with the postponement of Sunday’s Heat-Celtics game, players who are determined to be close contacts are expected to be sidelined for seven days in most cases. Players who test positive for the virus likely have to miss at least about two weeks.

The NBA has postponed 10 games since the Dec. 22 start of the season because of the league’s health and safety protocols, and nine have come since Sunday.