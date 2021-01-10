Heat’s Avery Bradley out because of COVID-19 protocols. And latest on shorthanded Celtics

Multiple teams around the NBA are currently dealing with COVID-19 issues, and the Miami Heat is now on that list.

The Heat has ruled out guard Avery Bradley for Sunday night’s road game against the Boston Celtics because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It’s unclear if Bradley tested positive for the virus or if he’s being forced to miss time because of contact tracing.

If Bradley tested positive for COVID-19, he would likely have to miss at least about two weeks. A time-based resolution calls for a player who tests positive to remain in isolation until at least 10 days have passed since the date of the first positive test or the onset of any symptoms, and then they must spend two days working out by themselves when no other players are present at the facility while wearing a mask at all times.

Meanwhile, players out because of contract tracing are expected to be sidelined for seven days in most cases.

“I think this right now is a reflection of the virus everywhere in the states,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Saturday of the NBA’s recent COVID-19 spike. “The numbers are spiking. That is the reality. We are committed to proceeding with our industry. Now we’re doing it with all of the best science and adherence to the protocols, but it is sobering because ultimately we’re not in control and there are going to be instances like we’ve seen where there potentially could be multiple players out.”

Bradley, 30, is the only Heat player whose status is currently affected by the health and safety protocols. He scored five points and grabbed three rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench in Saturday’s road win over the Washington Wizards.

The other four Heat players on the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Celtics — Goran Dragic (right knee soreness) is questionable, Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain) is questionable, Kelly Olynyk (left groin contusion) is questionable and Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) is probable — are dealing with injuries and not protocols.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be very shorthanded for Sunday’s game against the Heat mostly because of players testing positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing related to the league’s health and safety protocols.

The NBA requires each team to have eight available players to proceed with the game, and Boston is right on the line of that eight-player minimum. But as of Sunday afternoon, the Heat’s game against the Celtics was still expected to be played as originally scheduled at 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun, NBA TV).

Boston has already ruled out nine players for Sunday’s game, which means it’s on track to have just these eight players available against the Heat: Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard, Marcus Smart, Jeff Teague, Daniel Theis and Tremont Waters. That would be just enough for the Celtics-Heat game to go on as scheduled.

The Celtics will be without All-Star forward Jayson Tatum against the Heat because of health and safety protocols.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday that Tatum is expected to enter quarantine and miss 10 to 14 days because of the league’s health and safety protocols. Tatum tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was awaiting a confirmation test, according to Mark Murphy from the Boston Herald.

The Celtics have also ruled out Robert Williams, who The Boston Globe reported tested positive for COVID-19., and forwards Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams because of contact tracing.

In addition, the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green and Semi Ojeleye because of health and safety protocols.

Boston has also ruled out Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) and Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) for Sunday’s game against the Heat.

The Wizards were without their top two scorers for Saturday’s game against the Heat, with guard Bradley Beal ruled out just an hour before tip-off because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols and guard Russell Westbrook unavailable because of left quadriceps soreness.

Beal was forced to miss the contest because of contact tracing exposure to Tatum stemming from Friday’s game between the Wizards and Celtics, according to Charania.

“It’s just crazy the times we’re living in right now with everything that’s going on,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said. “It’s a crazy season. My rookie year, we had a bubble. My second year, now we’re kind of in a bubble but not in a bubble at the same time. It’s just crazy, that’s really all I can say. ... That’s the time we’re living in right now and we have to stay safe. Wear your mask and hopefully not get to close to anybody on the court who may have the virus.”