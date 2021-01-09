Heat’s upcoming opponents on trip — Celtics and 76ers — impacted by COVID-19 issues

The final three games of the Miami Heat’s current four-game trip will come against teams recently hit by COVID-19.

After Saturday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards, the Heat continues its trip with a Sunday night game against the Boston Celtics before closing it out with two games against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Celtics and 76ers will both be shorthanded because of players testing positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing related to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Heat’s games against the Celtics and 76ers were still expected to be played as originally scheduled. The NBA requires each team to have eight available players to proceed with the game.

Boston is expected to be without All-Star forward Jayson Tatum for Sunday’s game against the Heat. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Tatum is expected to enter quarantine and miss 10 to 14 days because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In addition, the Celtics will be without center Robert Williams, who The Boston Globe reported tested positive for COVID-19. Boston is also expected to be without forwards Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams because of contact tracing.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will be without guard Seth Curry, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Philadelphia could also be without Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Vincent Poirier, who all missed Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets reportedly because of contact tracing.

The 76ers took on the Nuggets on Saturday with only eight active players.

Players out because of contract tracing are expected to be sidelined for seven days in most cases.

The Heat hosted the Celtics on Wednesday. Tatum, Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams all played in the game, which Boston won 107-105.

As of Saturday afternoon, Miami did not have any players whose status was in question because of the league’s health and safety protocols. The only Heat player on the injury report for Saturday night’s game against the Wizards is two-way contract guard Gabe Vincent, who is listed as probable because of right knee soreness.

The Wizards, which took on the 76ers on Wednesday and the Celtics on Friday, only have guard Russell Westbrook (questionable because of left quadriceps soreness) on their Saturday injury report.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported Saturday afternoon that there’s “some concern amongst Wizards about level of exposure” after facing the 76ers and Celtics in recent days.

The Heat’s game against the Wizards on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena is expected to be played as scheduled.

NO SKYFORCE THIS SEASON

The Heat formally announced Friday that its G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, will not participate in the upcoming season. The NBA’s G League will begin the 2020-21 season, with 18 teams participating, in February at a single-site location at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista.

Despite this season’s decision, the Heat remains committed to the Skyforce moving forward.

“After our run to the NBA Finals and with the quick turnaround to the 2020-21 season, we made the decision to not participate in the upcoming G League single-site restart,” Heat general manager Andy Elisburg said in a statement. “We are very proud of the Sioux Falls Skyforce and our history in the G League and plan to resume play in Sioux Falls as soon as we are able to return.”

NBA teams without a G League affiliate playing this season can assign roster players and transfer two-way players to work with other G League teams, under the league’s flexible assignment and two-way rules. The Heat’s current two-way contract players are Max Strus and Vincent, who are allowed to be active for up to 50 of their team’s 72 NBA games during this season amid the roster uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.