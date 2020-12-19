KZ Okpala makes strong case for spot in Heat rotation. A look at where things stand

Entering training camp just a few weeks ago, the question was whether forward KZ Okpala could earn a consistent spot in the Miami Heat’s crowded rotation in his second NBA season.

That question remains because nothing is guaranteed for Okpala as part of a Heat roster that features 13 realistic rotation options. But after Okpala’s eye-opening performance in Friday’s win over the Toronto Raptors to close Miami’s quick two-game preseason schedule, another question has popped up.

Will Okpala be in the Heat’s starting lineup playing alongside All-Star center Bam Adebayo to open the regular season?

Okpala, 21, finished Miami’s preseason finale with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 shooting on threes, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes. He scored a total of just seven points in the five regular-season NBA games he played in last season as a Heat rookie.

“You’re seeing a lot of work behind the scenes and he has been doing some good things defensively,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of Okpala, with the Heat off on Saturday before resuming practice Sunday in preparation for Wednesday’s season opener against the Magic in Orlando. “The only thing people will probably notice is the six threes and 24 points. But it was the versatility defensively, being in the right spots on the weak side. That’s probably where he has made the most improvement because coming in he was always pretty good on the ball.”

The growth Okpala has shown on offense, especially with his outside shooting, is encouraging. But it’s his impressive defensive versatility as a 6-8 and 215-pound forward that will likely earn him playing time this season.

Okpala flashed his defensive potential right away Friday, starting on Raptors All-Star forward Pascal Siakam (6-9, 230) and then switching onto guard Fred VanVleet (6-1, 197) to force him into a turnover on a drive to the basket early in the first quarter.

“I feel like he can be an [Andre] Iguodala type of defender,” Adebayo said of Okpala. “You want Iggy, active hands, always in the passing lane, always getting quick strips. I feel like if he takes him under his wing and really hones in on locking in on being a lockdown defender, I feel like he can be one of the best defenders in the league.”

That’s high praise for Okpala, who averaged just 1.4 points, one rebound, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks in 26 total minutes in five regular-season games with the Heat last season. Almost all of Okpala’s playing time as a rookie came in the G League, where he averaged 11.7 points on 36.8 percent shooting, seven rebounds, two assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 28.6 minutes over 20 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

“His physical tools are what impressed us, in particular the scouting department with Chet [Kammerer] and Adam [Simon] and Eric Amsler and Keith [Askins],” Spoelstra said of what attracted the Heat to Okpala leading up to the 2019 NBA Draft. “They all just really thought it was unique how he can move his feet for someone his size. Then his length and he can seem bigger even than what he is. But he had to learn our system, learn the NBA and get in great shape and then be available day after day.

“This has really been a process since the quarantine in May and June when he was really working just to get his body right doing a lot of player development. That’s a credit to his work and consistency. ... I would say he’s probably, considering everything, he probably was arguably top-three best conditioned going into camp, which was important and much different than his previous camp last year.”

Okpala entered the NBA with the physical tools and profile to be an above average defender, but his understanding of schemes and situations is what has grown the most in the past year.

“I think that’s one part in my game in this whole process that I think I’ve really improved on. The mental aspect of the defensive side,” said Okpala, who the Heat traded three second-round picks to acquire on draft night in 2019. “Talking, communicating, knowing where to be. In college, I think I was solely using my intangibles. But now it’s more thinking.”

It’s that part of Okpala’s skill set the Heat needs on the court this season.

The loss of forwards Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency opens the door for Okpala to fill a need as a versatile forward who has the athleticism, foot speed and size to switch onto multiple positions.

“As you can see, the kid can play. It’s all about his confidence,” Adebayo said.

Okapala’s main competition for that role in smaller lineups is free agent acquisition Moe Harkless (6-7, 220) and veteran Andre Iguodala (6-6, 215), who both bring more experience to the court. Rookie Precious Achiuwa, who was the Heat’s first-round pick this year, could also fill that role with his combination of size (6-9, 225) and athleticism.

Or the Heat can just rely on bigger lineups, with its trio of centers: Adebayo, Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk.

But if the Heat’s two preseason games are any indication, Spoelstra could opt to begin the season by starting a smaller front court. Adebayo and Harkless was Miami’s starting frontcourt in Monday’s preseason opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, and Adebayo, Harkless and Okpala started together Friday.

Harkless struggled with foul trouble during the preseason, fouling out after 14 minutes in the preseason opener and committing five fouls in 17 minutes in the preseason finale. He committed 11 fouls in 31 minutes and shot 1 of 8 on threes during the preseason.

The preseason opener wasn’t great for Okpala either, as he scored three points on just two shots in 20 minutes. But he bounced back with the best game of his NBA career on Friday and made a strong case for a spot in the Heat’s rotation.

“To defend and do his job on that end,” Spoelstra said when asked what he told Okpala after his quiet preseason debut. “Often times that can create the karma for the game. He took the challenge of guarding one of the best wings in this game in Siakam and then he was guarding [Kyle] Lowry, guarding VanVleet. He was doing his job on the weak side with much better awareness and discipline. Those things just kind of created some confidence. He was really playing off the ball and the ball found him from other actions and guys finding him in the corner. We often call it the karma of the game.”

Spoelstra continues to emphasize defense with Okpala, and Okpala knows defense is how he’ll earn consistent playing time this season.

“It wasn’t really taking more shots,” Okpala said of his mindset entering the preseason finale. “But I was telling myself to be aggressive. What that means is it means pressuring the ball, getting myself going, getting my rhythm on the defensive side I think was a big thing.”