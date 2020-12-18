Heat’s Erik Spoelstra sweeps coaching categories in NBA general manager survey

If anyone is still wondering whether Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has the respect of those around the league, this year’s NBA preseason survey of general managers should leave no doubt.

With the results of the survey released Friday, Spoelstra swept the coaching categories. He was voted the best head coach in the NBA (46 percent of vote), best manager/motivator of people (32 percent) and the head coach who makes the best in-game adjustments (26 percent).

The general managers responded to 33 questions about the best teams, players, coaches and offseason moves. General managers were not permitted to vote for their own team or personnel, with percentages based on the pool of respondents to the question rather than all 30 general managers.

Along with Spoelstra’s recognition, the survey of general managers predicted the Heat to finish third in the Eastern Conference behind the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks and No. 2 Brooklyn Nets. Although Miami returns 13 players from a team that won the East last season, Milwaukee received 64 percent of the first-place votes, Brooklyn received 25 percent of the first-place votes and Miami received just 7 percent of the first-place votes for the conference champion.

While most general managers picked the Los Angeles Lakers to repeat as NBA champions this season (81 percent of vote), the Heat was one of the four teams that received votes in this category along with the Los Angeles Clippers, Nets and Lakers.

On top of all that, the Heat had a player receive at least one vote from an opposing general manager in six different categories. Here’s a rundown ...

▪ Heat guard Tyler Herro was among those who received votes for player who is most likely to have a breakout season in 2020-21. The top five in this category: Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (15 percent), Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. (15 percent), Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox (12 percent), Phoenix’s Devin Booker (8 percent) and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson (8 percent).

▪ Heat wing Jimmy Butler received the fourth-most votes (7 percent) for best shooting guard in the NBA. Houston’s James Harden (68 percent), Washington’s Bradley Beal (11 percent) and Dallas’ Luka Doncic (11 percent) finished ahead of Butler.

▪ The Heat duo of Bam Adebayo and Butler were among those who received votes for best defensive player in the NBA. The top four in this category: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (46 percent), Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis (21 percent), Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (18 percent) and Utah’s Rudy Gobert (7 percent).

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

▪ Big man Precious Achiuwa, who was selected by the Heat with the 20th pick in this year’s draft, was among those who received votes for rookie who was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the draft. The top five in this category: Sacramento’s Tyrese Haliburton (43 percent), Detroit’s Saddiq Bey (11 percent), Detroit’s Kira Lewis Jr. (7 percent), Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey (7 percent) and New York’s Obi Toppin (7 percent).

▪ Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem came in tied with Chicago’s Garrett Temple for the third-most votes (7 percent) for active player who will make the best head coach someday. Phoenix’s Chris Paul (36 percent) and Atlanta’s Rajon Rondo (29 percent) finished ahead of Haslem.

▪ Butler also came in tied with Boston’s Marcus Smart for the third-most votes (14 percent) for toughest player in the NBA. New Orleans’ Steven Adams (32 percent) and Houston’s P.J. Tucker (25 percent) finished ahead of Butler.