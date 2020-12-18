Jimmy Butler, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn among those out for Heat in preseason finale

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday’s second and final preseason game would “not be anywhere close to a full dress rehearsal for us.”

Spoelstra wasn’t kidding.

Heat guards Avery Bradley (hamstring strain), Gabe Vincent (right knee scope recovery) and Kendrick Nunn (right groin strain) did not make the trip to Tampa and are unavailable for Friday’s preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors. All-star wing Jimmy Butler (rest) also did not travel and will not play against the Raptors.

Heat guard Tyler Herro is with the team in Tampa, but he’s listed as probable to play because of a right glute strain.

Bradley (six points and four rebounds in 25 minutes) and Nunn (11 points, three rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes) both played in Monday’s preseason opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

But Butler did not play Monday, as the Heat works to have him as fresh as possible for its regular-season opener on Wednesday after the abbreviated two-month offseason. Butler averaged 43 minutes of playing time in the NBA Finals, which ended on Oct. 11.

As for Vincent, he’s recovering from an offseason procedure on his right knee. Vincent is signed to one of Miami’s two-way contracts, with the other two-way slot still open.

Without Bradley, Vincent, Nunn and Butler, the Heat traveled with 14 of its 18 players. Miami must make at least one more roster move to get to the regular-season maximum of 17 players (15 signed to standard contracts and two signed to two-way contracts) by Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

