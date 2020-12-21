What to expect from the Heat’s roster this season, with a player-by-player breakdown

The Miami Heat’s run to the NBA Finals last season was considered a surprise. The Heat made it to the championship series as the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed.

But the Heat definitely won’t surprise teams this season.

Miami, which begins the 2020-21 season Wednesday against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center, returns 13 players from last season’s roster and added veterans Avery Bradley and Moe Harkless in free agency this offseason. The Heat also drafted big man Precious Achiuwa in the first round last month.

The Heat is expected to compete for the East crown again this season in a top-heavy conference that includes a handful of real contenders — the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Heat.

Here’s a look at the Heat’s 17-man roster entering the season, with a detailed player-by-player breakdown:

Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

PRECIOUS ACHIUWA

Age: Turned 21 on Sept. 19

Position: Center/power forward

What to expect: It remains to be seen if Achiuwa will be a consistent part of the Heat’s rotation as part of a power rotation that’s led by Bam Adebayo, and already features established veterans like 6-11 center Kelly Olynyk and 7-footer Meyers Leonard. But there’s certainly some excitement about what Achiuwa can become entering his rookie season, and some Heat teammates have already compared his game to Adebayo’s because of Achiuwa’s combination of size and athleticism that translates into versatility on both ends of the court. The question is: Will Miami’s crowded front court depth chart keep Achiuwa out of the rotation or will Achiuwa prove to be too productive to keep on the bench? The expectation is Achiuwa and Adebayo won’t play too many minutes together this season since both score most of their points in the paint.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in action against New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams (12) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, December 14, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

BAM ADEBAYO

Age: Turned 23 on July 18

Position: Center/power forward

What to expect: After signing the richest contract in Heat history this offseason — a five-year, $163 million contract extension that could grow to as much as $195 million and begins in the 2021-22 season — the expectations surrounding Adebayo have never been higher. But Adebayo seems ready to meet those expectations, as he enters his fourth NBA season. He has developed into one of the NBA’s top young stars and one of the league’s top two-way big men after making his first All-Star Game last season. Adebayo is a fixture in the Heat’s starting lineup and is considered to be one of the team’s best players along with Jimmy Butler. Adebayo could take another step forward this season if he can consistently make his outside jumper to go with his already impressive passing ability and touch around the basket, and elite defensively ability.

Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley (11) high fives Heat coach Erik Spoelstra in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

AVERY BRADLEY

Age: Turned 30 on Nov. 26

Position: Guard

What to expect: Point-of-attack perimeter defense was a Heat weakness opponents tried to take advantage of last season. Bradley will certainly help in that area. He was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive first team in 2016 and All-Defensive second team in 2013, and Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard once called Bradley the best perimeter defender in the league. Bradley, who joined the Heat as a free agent this offseason, is expected to be an important part of Miami’s rotation because of his defensively ability. While Bradley will probably be used off the bench, he is among the guards in the running for a starting spot along with Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn. Bradley can also help space the floor on offense, as he has shot 36.4 percent from three-point range during his 10-year NBA career.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on before the start of an NBA basketball preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

JIMMY BUTLER

Age: Turned 31 on Sept. 14

Position: Wing

What to expect: This one is simple. Butler is an All-Star talent who’s one of the best two-way players in the NBA. He’s expected to lead the Heat again on both ends of the court alongside All-Star teammate Bam Adebayo. Entering his second season with the Heat, there’s no doubt that Butler is the on-court leader of the team after helping push Miami to the NBA Finals last season. Butler is obviously a fixture in the Heat’s starting lineup. But it will be interesting to see just how many games Butler plays this season after the abbreviated two-month offseason and his heavy workload during last season’s playoff run. He did not play in the preseason, and the Heat will likely give him some games off throughout the regular season to keep him fresh for the playoffs after such a short break.

Toronto Raptors forward DeAndre’ Bembry (95) blocks Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) from driving up the floor during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa. Chris O'Meara AP

GORAN DRAGIC

Age: Turns 35 on May 6

Position: Guard

What to expect: Dragic is still one of the Heat’s best and most reliable offensive options, with his ability to score from all three levels — from three-point range, mid range and around the basket. He averaged a team-high 20.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting, to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the first three rounds of the playoffs last season before tearing the plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Dragic recovered from that foot injury in the offseason and he’s expected to be available for the start of the regular season. But it’s still unknown whether he’ll start or play off the bench. Dragic played as the Heat’s sixth man for most of the regular season and then moved into a starting role in the playoffs last season. Whether Dragic starts or not, he’ll be relied on to help run the offense this season. But because of the recent foot injury, short offseason and his age, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Heat take a cautious approach with Dragic’s minutes.

Miami Heat forward Maurice Harkless (8) drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

MOE HARKLESS

Age: Turns 28 on May 11

Position: Forward

What to expect: It was a rough preseason for Harkless, who committed 11 fouls in 31 minutes and shot 1 of 8 on threes in the Heat’s two preseason games. But he started both contests and could be part of Miami’s starting lineup to open the regular season as a small-ball forward. The loss of forwards Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency opens the door for Harkless to fill a need as a versatile forward who has the athleticism, foot speed and size to switch onto multiple positions. Harkless, who joined the Heat as a free agent this offseason, is known as an above average defender who can guard multiple positions, and he recorded 16 multi-steal games and nine multi-block games last season. He has shot 32.5 percent on threes during his eight-year NBA career.

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem during practice before the start of an NBA basketball preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

UDONIS HASLEM

Age: Turns 41 on June 9

Position: Forward

What to expect: While Haslem is not expected to play much, he delayed retirement to return for an 18th NBA season and help lead the Heat. He has served as a Heat captain in each of the past 13 seasons, the longest tenure in team history. Haslem, a Miami native, is the Heat’s all-time leading rebounder and also ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in games played (second), minutes (second) and field goals made (fifth), but his presence is felt most these days on the practice court, on the bench and in the locker room. Haslem has logged just 191 minutes in 28 games since the start of the 2017-18 season. He played a total of 44 minutes in four regular-season games and did not play in the playoffs last season. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2003, Haslem has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams (12) and Brandon Ingram (14) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

TYLER HERRO

Age: Turns 21 on Jan. 20

Position: Guard

What to expect: The expectations are high for Herro entering his second season after his historic and impressive playoff run. He joined Magic Johnson as the only two players in NBA history to score 37 or more points in a playoff game at age 20 or younger, and he also became just the sixth rookie in NBA history to score more than 300 points in the playoffs. With Herro’s combination of outside shooting and ability to create for himself and others off the dribble that continues to grow, he’s already one of the Heat’s most skilled offensive players. Defense is not a strength for Herro and opponents will look to take advantage of him on that end, but he’s working hard to get better in that area, too. Herro will be an important player for the Heat this season, but it’s still to be determined whether he’ll be used primarily as a starter or sixth man.

Andre Iguodala #28 of the Miami Heat handles the ball against Boston in a Sept. 25 playoff game. Mike Ehrmann Getty Images

ANDRE IGUODALA

Age: Turns 37 on Jan. 28

Position: Forward

What to expect: Iguodala may not be the player he was when he was named the NBA Finals MVP in 2015, but he’s still projected to be an important part of the Heat’s bench rotation this season. His defensive versatility, ability to facilitate and hit the corner three are skills Miami can use off its bench, especially after the free-agent departures of Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr. Iguodala, who was traded to the Heat in the middle of last season, averaged only 3.8 points while shooting 35.9 percent on threes, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in the playoffs for Miami. But he was relied on to play important minutes, as he logged 114 fourth-quarter minutes during the Heat’s postseason run — fewer than only Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and Crowder. Iguodala will be relied on to play more important minutes this season.

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard (0) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista. Mark J. Terrill AP

MEYERS LEONARD

Age: Turns 29 on Feb. 27

Position: Center

What to expect: It’s hard to know what to expect from Leonard, who re-signed with Miami as a free agent this offseason, until it’s known exactly what role he’ll play. He played two very different roles in his first season with the Heat. Before the NBA suspended play in March last season, Leonard started the first 49 games he appeared in as a member of one of the league’s most effective five-man lineups. Then Leonard missed each of the 16 games prior to the league shutdown because of a sprained left ankle, and he was not in the starting lineup or rotation when the Heat’s season resumed in August. The 7-footer logged just 31 total minutes in three games during the Heat’s 21-game playoff run. But with Leonard now over his ankle injury, the belief is he’ll have a spot in the Heat’s rotation this season whether it’s off the bench or starting alongside Bam Adebayo because of his communication skills on defense, ability to space the floor with his three-point shot and willingness to do the little things that don’t show up on the box score.

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams (12) defends as Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) drives to the basket around a screen by teammate Bam Adebayo (13) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

KENDRICK NUNN

Age: Turned 25 on Aug. 3

Position: Guard

What to expect: Much like Meyers Leonard, Nunn was used by the Heat in two very different roles last season. Nunn averaged 15.3 points and started in each of his 67 regular-season appearances on his way to making the All-Rookie First Team and finishing second in the voting for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. But Nunn’s role shrunk once games moved to the NBA’s Walt Disney World bubble, as he was switched to a bench role and even fell out of the rotation for part of the playoffs. He averaged 6.1 points on 39.1 percent shooting in 15 playoff games. Will Nunn move back into a starting role to begin this season? Probably not, with Goran Dragic or Tyler Herro likely filling that spot. And after the addition of veteran guard Avery Bradley in free agency, consistent playing time isn’t guaranteed for Nunn even after an impressive rookie season.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) gets fouled by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (4) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa. Chris O'Meara AP

KZ OKPALA

Age: Turns 22 on April 28

Position: Forward

What to expect: Okpala is one of the most intriguing players on the Heat’s roster because of his upside and the element of the unknown. As a rookie last season, Okpala logged just 26 total NBA minutes in five regular-season games with the Heat as most of his playing time came in the G League. But Okpala has impressed in preseason practices and he flashed his potential on both ends of the court with an eye-opening 24-point performance on 6-of-10 shooting from three-point range in Friday’s preseason finale. But it’s his impressive defensive versatility as a 6-8 and 215-pound forward that will likely earn him playing time this season. Okpala is competing with Moe Harkless and Andre Iguodala for minutes in the role of versatile forward who can help complete some of the Heat’s smaller and more athletic lineups.

Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk (9) during practice before the start of an NBA basketball preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

KELLY OLYNYK

Age: Turns 30 on April 19

Position: Center

What to expect: When it comes to how big of a role Olynyk will play this season, that answer is still to be determined. Through his first three seasons with the Heat, Olynyk has been in and out of the starting lineup and minutes have been unpredictable. He averaged a career-low 19.4 minutes last season after averaging a career-high 23.4 minutes in his first season with Miami in 2017-18. But Olynyk’s skill set as a three-point shooting big man who’s also an above average passer for his position is definitely useful, and he’ll likely be part of the Heat’s rotation again. It’s important to note that Olynyk has had success playing alongside Bam Adebayo in the past, with the duo posting an impressive plus/minus of plus-214 over the past three seasons. That should help Olynyk’s case for playing time as part of a crowded power rotation.

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) drives against New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

DUNCAN ROBINSON

Age: Turns 27 on April 22

Position: Forward

What to expect: Entering last season, there was no guarantee Robinson would even be part of the Heat’s rotation. This season, he’s projected to be a starter and one of the most important players on Miami’s roster because of his elite three-point shooting. Robinson, who went undrafted in 2018, became only the second player in league history last season to finish with 270 or more made threes while shooting better than 44 percent from deep. The other? Golden State’s Stephen Curry. Robinson is the ultimate floor spacer for the Heat’s offense, as he posted a team-best plus/minus of plus-351 in the regular season. Defense is still a work in progress for Robinson, but he’s arguably the Heat’s most important offensive player because of the space his shooting creates for Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Miami Heat forward Chris Silva (30) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena on Nov. 3, 2019. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

CHRIS SILVA

Age: Turned 24 on Sept. 19

Position: Forward/center

What to expect: Silva is not expected to play many minutes this season unless the Heat’s roster is shorthanded because of injuries or positive COVID-19 tests. Miami’s roster is just too deep. But Silva’s effort and athleticism on the defensive end is what makes him stand out. He’s still working to become a more polished big man. He ran into foul trouble too often as a Heat rookie last season and his offensive game is still raw. But Silva is another undrafted prospect the Heat wanted to invest in, and the team will have another year to develop him this season barring a trade.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Wilfredo Lee AP

MAX STRUS

Age: Turns 25 on March 28

Position: Wing

What to expect: Strus earned the Heat’s final roster spot, a two-way contract opportunity, with his impressive play in preseason practices and games. He finished Friday’s Heat preseason finale with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting on threes. While Miami will work to develop other parts of Strus’ game, his ability to consistently hit outside shots is what intrigues the Heat. Strus is not expected to get a lot of NBA playing time this season as a two-way contract player. But rather than being limited to spending up to 45 days with their NBA teams, two-way players will be allowed to practice with their NBA teams all season and be active for up to 50 of their team’s 72 NBA games during this season amid the roster uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent during a practice inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World. Courtesy of the Miami Heat

GABE VINCENT

Age: Turns 25 on June 14

Position: Guard

What to expect: Vincent’s availability is in question for the season opener because he’s in the late stages of his recovery from an offseason scope on his right knee. But the Heat liked Vincent enough to bring him back on a two-way deal after signing him to a two-way contract in the middle of last season. Vincent’s offensive potential is what’s intriguing, as a 6-3 combo guard who’s a quality three-point shooter who can also play with the ball in his hands and create offense for himself and others off the dribble. Like Strus, Vincent will be around the Heat a lot because of this season’s two-way contract rules. But extended playing time isn’t expected unless Miami’s roster is shorthanded.