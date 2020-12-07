Days after signing his new contract, Heat’s Bam Adebayo had a big surprise for his mom

During Bam Adebayo’s session with reporters on Friday, he hinted at a surprise that was coming his mother’s way.

“I got a secret present for her for Christmas, so she’ll get a kick out of that,” Adebayo said with a smile.

It turns out it was a Christmas gift and a birthday gift wrapped in one. The Heat’s All-Star center surprised his mother, Marilyn Blount, with a new house in Miami on her 56th birthday Sunday.

Adebayo posted on Instagram photos of the moment he surprised his mother with this caption Sunday night: “SCREAMING HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY WHOLE [world and heart]. You Deserve This And Much More.”

Adebayo later tweeted: “56 Years Of Waiting ...”

The gift came just days after Adebayo signed the richest contract in Heat history. His newly-signed deal is a five-year, $163 million contract extension that begins in the 2021-22 season and runs through the 2025-26 season, and could grow to as much as $195 million.

“It was one of those moments when you just sit back and really think about it,” Adebayo said Friday when asked about the moment he had with his mother after signing his new contract. “We said a prayer, I hugged my mom, kissed her. But I don’t know. I don’t really know how to describe that feeling unless you were there to witness it. It’s one of those things where you work to be in a situation where you can take care of your mom forever, so it’s a beautiful moment for me. I can’t really describe it.”

As a single mother working at the Acre Station Meat Farm, Blount raised Adebayo in a single-wide trailer home in Little Washington, North Carolina.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

For the first three seasons of Adebayo’s NBA career, he lived in the same downtown Miami condominium building as his mother but on a different floor.

“I’ve seen her struggle for 18 years,” Adebayo said in late November on the day he agreed to his new contract, wearing a gold necklace featuring a pendant of his mother holding him as a child. “To know that she’s set for life is a real stress reliever for me. I’m pretty sure she’s probably jumping up in her apartment right now. It’s just glory to God.”

Near the front door of Blount’s new house? Adebayo made sure there was a framed photo of the trailer home he grew up in with his mother as a reminder of their journey.

The Heat held its first team practice at AmericanAirlines Arena on Sunday.

The Heat is scheduled to open its abbreviated two-game preseason schedule on Dec. 14 against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena before beginning the regular season on Dec. 23 against the Magic in Orlando.

“I joke with him a lot about it,” Heat forward Andre Iguodala said of Adebayo’s new max extension. “I can hopefully get a loan from him one day. Not that I need it. But if I don’t bring any cash and I need a vegan burger or plant based burger, he would give me a couple dollars so I can eat. So I can lean on him now, that’s my go-to guy.

“I’m really excited for him. He’s a very humble guy who really wants to be great and works at it, really works at it. It shows on and off the floor with who he is as a person. Not looking to be something else. He embraces who he is, which is a beautiful thing.”