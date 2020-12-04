Heat signs BJ Johnson to reach preseason roster limit, adding another two-way candidate

With the Miami Heat scheduled to hold its first team practice of the 2020-21 season on Sunday, its preseason roster is now full.

The Heat announced the signing of wing BJ Johnson on Friday evening, which pushes its roster to 20 players. Teams are allowed to carry up to 20 players during training camp and the preseason, and must trim rosters to a maximum of 15 players on standard contracts and two players on two-way contracts for the Dec. 22 start of the regular season.

Johnson, 24, split last season between the Orlando Magic and its G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, as a two-way contract player. He averaged three points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.3 minutes in 10 games with the Magic, and averaged 22.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals in 35.9 minutes while shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from three-point range and 78.6 percent from the foul line in 28 games (all starts) with Lakeland.

Johnson (6-7, 200 pounds), who went undrafted in 2018, spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Magic in 2018-19.

Johnson played two seasons at La Salle University after transferring from Syracuse. As a senior at La Salle in 2017-18, he appeared in 27 games (all starts), averaging 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals while shooting 44.6 percent from the field, 35.9 percent from three-point range and 86.9 percent from the foul line. He was an All-Atlantic 10 Second Team and NABC All-District Second Team selection.

Johnson signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat, which includes an invitation to training camp. Exhibit 10 deals do not count against the salary cap or luxury tax and can be converted to two-way contracts.

The Heat’s roster currently stands at the regular-season limit of 15 players under standard contracts: Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, Meyers Leonard, Avery Bradley, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Moe Harkless, Precious Achiuwa, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Udonis Haslem, KZ Okpala and Chris Silva.

With guard Gabe Vincent returning on a two-way deal, Miami has one empty two-way contract spot remaining.

Johnson will compete with the Heat’s other three Exhibit 10 players — forward Paul Eboua, wing Max Strus and guard Breein Tyree — for the final two-way contract.

The Heat is scheduled to open the preseason on Dec. 14 against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena, and opens the regular season on Dec. 23 against the Magic in Orlando.