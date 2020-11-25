Podcast: Breaking down what Heat did in free agency, and what Bam Adebayo’s extension means

Just like that, the Miami Heat’s 2020-21 roster is pretty much set.

What does the roster look like? It’s similar to the one from last season, with the Heat on track to have 12 of the 15 players from its 2019-20 season-ending roster back for this upcoming season.

The Heat did not bring back forwards Jae Crowder, Derrick Jones Jr. and Solomon Hill this offseason. Miami replaced those three by adding Avery Bradley and Moe Harkless in free agency and drafting Precious Achiuwa in the first round.

In addition, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem and Meyers Leonard agreed to return to the Heat this offseason in free agency.

Oh, and All-Star center Bam Adebayo agreed to the richest contract in franchise history on Tuesday. Adebayo agreed to a five-year, $163 million contract extension with the Heat that could be worth as much as $195 million.

In this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discussed all of the Heat’s moves and what it means for the Heat’s 2021 plan and expected pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Listen below.