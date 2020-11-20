Miami Heat opens free agency with commitments from Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard

It didn’t take long for the Miami Heat to begin making progress on its free agency plan.

Heat president Pat Riley has made it known since this past season ended two wins short of a championship in the NBA Finals that he wants to keep the core of the roster intact.

Shortly after free agent negotiations were allowed to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, the Heat accomplished one of its biggest free agent priorities in receiving a commitment from veteran guard Goran Dragic and also received a commitment to return from center Meyers Leonard.

Dragic, 34, tweeted one minute after negotiations were allowed to open that he’ll re-sign with Miami. According to a league source, Dragic’s new contract with the Heat is a two-year, $37.5 million deal that includes an $18 million salary this upcoming season and a $19.5 million team option for 2021-22.

In addition, free agent center Meyers Leonard agreed to re-sign with the Heat in the opening minutes of free-agent negotiations, according to a league source. Leonard will also sign a two-year deal, with a team option in the second year.

For Dragic, lucrative deal rewards him for his loyalty and willingness to accept a contract with only one year of guaranteed money, but the contract also helps to facilitate the Heat’s plan to enter the 2021 offseason with max-level cap space for a loaded free agent class that could be headlined by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Dragic was on a salary of $19.2 million this past season as part of the five-year, $85 million deal he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2015.

There was optimism on both the Heat’s side and Dragic’s side that a new contract would be agreed to quickly, and that turned out to be the case.

While negotiations were permitted to begin Friday evening, the Heat began courting Dragic before then.

The organization took out three billboards in Dragic’s home country of Slovenia — where he has spent most of the offseason — with messages of appreciation ahead of free agency. Two of the billboards read (in Slovenian): “Your second family is always with you.” The other read (in Slovenian): “Son of Ljubljana [Dragic’s hometown]. Captain of Miami.”

Dragic was an important part of the Heat’s winning formula this past season, averaging 16.2 points on 44.1 percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists as Miami’s sixth man in the regular season. The reserve role was new for Dragic, who started 268 of the 282 regular-season games he played in with the Heat prior to 2019-20, but it helped to maximize his minutes and keep him fresh after he played in a career-low 36 games in 2018-19 because of right knee surgery.

Dragic then moved into a full-time starting role in the postseason, averaging a team-high 20.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting, to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the first three rounds of the playoffs before tearing the plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. But offseason surgery was not required, and Dragic recently said to The Athletic that he has since fully recovered from the painful injury that kept him out of Games 2,3,4 and 5 before he returned in a limited role in Game 6.

Since the Phoenix Suns traded Dragic to the Heat in February 2015, he has averaged 16.6 points on 46 percent shooting, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 341 regular-season games (271 starts) in six seasons with Miami. Dragic, who is preparing for his 13th NBA season, said last season that “I think I can still play three or four years easy.”

With Dragic and Leonard choosing to re-sign Friday, the Heat has now received commitments from three of its six free agents. Veteran forward Udonis Haslem announced last week that he’ll return to the Heat for an 18th season, and he’s expected to sign a one-year, $2.6 million veteran minimum contract with Miami that would only count only about $1.6 million against the salary cap because of NBA salary-cap rules.

The Heat’s other three free agents — Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill and Derrick Jones Jr. — remain on the open market and still have decisions to make.

▪ There’s hope Crowder will return to Miami, but it depends on outside offers he receives from teams because the Heat is not expected to offer more than one season of guaranteed money as it works to protect 2021 cap space.

▪ According to a league source, the Heat has expressed interest in re-signing Jones, and Jones’ preference is to stay in Miami. But with the Heat expected to try to avoid the luxury tax this upcoming season after finishing this past season as a tax team, Jones could end up signing elsewhere if the math does not work out with the Heat.

▪ The Heat was expected to have a conversation with Hill once free agency opened Friday, according to a league source. Although Hill played only limited minutes after he was traded to Miami in the middle of this past season, he had a consistent rotation role with the Memphis Grizzles before the deal. It’s tough to gauge what the market will be for Hill in free agency.

The Heat is also now eligible to sign Adebayo to an extension, with a deadline to agree to one coming the day before the start of the regular season on Dec. 21. If an extension is not signed in the next month, Adebayo will become a restricted free agent next offeason.

In addition, the Heat signed guard Gabe Vincent to a two-way contract for a second consecutive season. The Heat’s second two-way contract slot is still open.

Teams are allowed to carry up to 20 players during training camp and the preseason, and up to 15 players under standard contracts during the regular season.

While free agent negotiations began Friday, free agent signings begin Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

There will be a quick turnaround for the entire NBA following free agency, with training camps opening in early December in advance of a Dec. 22 start to the 2020-21 season.