Not time for retirement yet. Udonis Haslem chooses to return to Miami Heat for 18th season

Veteran forward Udonis Haslem is putting off retirement for at least one more year.

During a Friday event at a Subway restaurant he operates located inside a Walmart in Coconut Creek, Haslem announced he has decided to return to the Miami Heat for an 18th NBA season.

Haslem, who turned 40 in June, is expected to sign a one-year, $2.6 million veteran minimum contract with the Heat.

He said he has spoken with Erik Spoelstra and is appreciative of how teammates feel about him. He declined to say if this will be his final season and cracked that Spoelstra told him not to answer that question. He said he is excited about Caron Butler joining the team as an assistant coach.

Haslem said he would not push for playing time but believes he can still contribute. He played just 72, 74 and 44 minutes the past three seasons.

While Haslem has made his intentions known to continue his playing career, free agent negotiations aren’t allowed to begin until Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. and free agent signings aren’t allowed to start until Nov. 22 at 12:01 p.m in this unique offseason amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Heat is prohibited from commenting on Haslem’s decision to return until then.

Why would Haslem return for an 18th NBA season?

Haslem never got the farewell ceremony many envisioned this past season because the pandemic forced the season to be completed in a Disney bubble.

Also, Haslem still feels like his presence in the locker room has a positive impact on his teammates.

“They can tell you my impact more than I can,” Haslem said to the Miami Herald in an interview conducted in August. “I see when these guys respond to me. I see how something I say can change the way they perform, and the way they perform changes the game. Then the way it changes the game, we end up winning. So I see the domino effect of what I’m able to do, you know what I’m saying.

“As long as I can continue to have that effect, I’m going to continue to drive these guys. Because I know there are times guys wanted to quit or guys wanted to shut it down or guys have been mentally or physically exhausted or messed up in the head, and I’ve made a call or I’ve pulled them to the side or I went to his room or we went to dinner or we just hung out. And then I see a completely new person, and I’ve seen that translate into wins for us as a team.

“I know there’s a need for me to continue to drive this and help these guys. That’s what it’s all about. I don’t have to do it the way coaches do it. I don’t have to do it the way that society thinks I should do it. I’m going to do it the way I want to do it. At the end of the day, if it’s helping my guys win games and it continues to move the needle and help us get to where we’re trying to go, that’s all that matters to me.”

Although Haslem’s 2020-21 salary will be about $2.6 million if he signs a minimum contract as expected, he would count about $1.6 million against the salary cap and luxury tax.

Haslem is one of the Heat’s six impending unrestricted free agents this offseason — a list that also includes Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, Solomon Hill, Derrick Jones Jr. and Meyers Leonard.

The Heat’s current salary-cap breakdown for next season looks like this: Jimmy Butler ($34.4 million), Andre Iguodala ($15 million), Kelly Olynyk ($12.2 million player option), Bam Adebayo ($5.1 million), Tyler Herro ($3.8 million), Duncan Robinson ($1.7 million), Kendrick Nunn ($1.7 million), KZ Okpala ($1.5 million), Chris Silva ($1.5 million), a projected $2.4 million cap hit for the 20th overall pick in this year’s draft, a $5.2 million waive-and-stretch cap hit for Ryan Anderson that’s still on the books, and a $350,000 waive-and-stretch cap hit for AJ Hammons.

Assuming Olynyk opts-in to the final season of his contract and the Heat keeps the player it selects with the 20th overall pick in Wednesday’s draft, Miami will have about $85 million committed to 10 players (not including Haslem since he hasn’t signed a contract yet) for next season with the 2020-21 cap set at $109.140 million. That means the Heat could create up to $22 million in cap space, including cap holds, if it renounces the rights to its six impending free agents.

The other, more likely alternative, would be the Heat operating as an over-the-cap team in order to preserve the Bird rights of its free agents and be able to exceed the salary cap to re-sign Dragic and Crowder. Miami could then augment the roster by signing a player with its $9.3 million mid-level exception or acquiring a player into a $7.5 million trade exception, and filling out the roster with minimum contracts like the one expected to go to Haslem.

The Miami native, who attended Miami High, has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat and currently holds the longest streak by any active player with only one team in the league.

Undrafted out of Florida in 2002, he has played a role on each of the franchise’s three championship teams and is the Heat’s all-time leading rebounder with 5,754 rebounds. Haslem is the only undrafted player in NBA history to lead a franchise in total rebounds and he has served as a Heat captain in each of the past 13 seasons, the longest tenure in team history.

Haslem has appeared in 858 career regular-season games (500 starts), averaging 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 25.1 minutes while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the foul line.

Along with holding the title of the Heat’s all-time leading rebounder, he’s also the team’s all-time leader in offensive and defensive rebounds and also ranks among Miami’s all-time leaders in games played (second), minutes (second) and field goals made (fifth).

But Haslem has played much less of an on-court role and more of a leadership role in recent seasons, as has logged just 191 minutes in 28 games since the start of the 2017-18 season. He played a total of 44 minutes over four regular-season games and did not play in the playoffs this past season.

That trend is likely to continue this season, as Haslem has not played in more than 16 regular-season games or logged a playoff minute since the 2015-16 season.

Haslem became the second-oldest player ever to start a game for the Heat this past season, and he’ll pass Juwan Howard as the oldest player to start or play in a game for the Heat in franchise history the next time he steps on the court.

NBA teams are usually allowed to carry a maximum of 20 players up until the start of the regular season, when the limit is cut to 15 players under standard contracts and two players under two-way deals. But with the expected uncertainty surrounding player availability amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still unknown whether the league will allow for expanded rosters for added depth this upcoming season.

Training camps are expected to open Dec. 1 in advance of a Dec. 22 start to the 2020-21 season. Each team will play a shortened 72-game schedule.

This means the offseason will last just 71 days, which is the fewest days between the end of a season and the start of the next season in NBA, MLB, NHL and NFL history, according to Elias Sports.

As one of the final two teams playing this past season, the Heat will experience that very short offseason firsthand. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Oct. 11 to win the championship in the league’s Disney quarantine bubble.

