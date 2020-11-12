Podcast: Breaking down where the Heat stands entering the NBA whirlwind about to begin

It’s all happening.

The 2020 NBA Draft is Wednesday. Free agent negotiations can begin on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. and free agent signings are allowed to start on Nov. 22 at 12:01 p.m. Then training camps will begin just about a week later on Dec. 1 leading up to a Dec. 22 start to the 2020-21 season.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discussed the NBA craziness that is about to begin.

What does the short offseason mean for the Heat? Now that the salary cap is set for this upcoming season, how will the Heat handle free agency? Chiang and Wilson touched on both of those questions.

But before free agency is the NBA draft. The Heat has the 20th overall pick in the first round of Wednesday’s draft.

Will Miami keep the pick? Is there a position or specific skill set Miami should be targeting in the draft?

There's a lot to discuss.