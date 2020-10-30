Miami Heat has a plan to help those waiting in Election Day lines: 2020 playoff replays

If you find yourself waiting in line on Election Day, the Miami Heat has something for you.

The Heat announced a plan Friday to stream one-hour game broadcasts from its run to the NBA Finals throughout Election Day on both the team’s website (Heat.com) and the Heat app. The streams are only available for those in South Florida.

Friday’s announcement is part of the Heat’s voting initiative. In early September, Miami-Dade County rejected the Heat’s effort to make AmericanAirlines Arena an early-voting site.

Here’s Tuesday’s schedule for what the Heat is calling “Election Day Line-Stream”:

6 a.m., Round 1, Game 1 vs. Indiana Pacers: Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 28 points in his first playoff game with the Heat.

7 a.m., Round 1, Game 4 vs. Pacers: The Heat completed a 4-0 first-round sweep of the Pacers to advance to the second round for the first time since 2016.

8 a.m., Round 2, Game 2 vs Milwaukee Bucks: The Heat took a 2-0 series lead on a pair of dramatic game-winning free throws from Butler.

9 a.m., Round 2, Game 3 vs Bucks: The Heat overcame a late deficit with a 40-point fourth quarter to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Bucks.

10 a.m., Round 3, Game 1 vs Boston Celtics: Heat center Bam Adebayo clinched the overtime win with one of the best blocks in NBA playoff history.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

11 a.m., Round 3, Game 4 vs. Celtics: Heat rookie Tyler Herro made history with a 37-point performance in the conference finals.

12 p.m., Round 3, Game 6 vs. Celtics: The Heat clinched the Eastern Conference finals, 4-2, to advance to its sixth NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.

1 p.m., NBA Finals, Game 3 vs. Los Angeles Lakers: The shorthanded Heat climbed back into the series behind a triple-double from Butler.

2 p.m., NBA Finals, Game 5 vs. Lakers: The Heat avoided elimination behind a second Finals triple-double from Butler.

3 p.m., Round 1, Game 4 vs. Pacers: The Heat completed a 4-0 first-round sweep of the Pacers to advance to the second round for the first time since 2016.

4 p.m., Round 2, Game 3 vs Bucks: The Heat overcame a late deficit with a 40-point fourth quarter to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Bucks.

5 p.m., Round 3, Game 1 vs Celtics: Adebayo clinched the overtime win with one of the best blocks in NBA playoff history.

6 p.m., Round 3, Game 4 vs. Celtics: Herro made history with a 37-point performance in the conference finals.

7 p.m., NBA Finals, Game 3 vs. Lakers: The shorthanded Heat climbed back into the series behind a triple-double from Butler.

8 p.m., NBA Finals, Game 5 vs. Lakers: The Heat avoided elimination behind a second Finals triple-double from Butler.