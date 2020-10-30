What’s in store for Miami Heat? Here’s a player-by-player breakdown entering the offseason

▪ After finishing two wins short of an NBA championship this past season, the Miami Heat has important decisions to make this offseason.

Next season’s salary cap and luxury tax line have not been set, but there’s an expectation that the salary cap could end up being flat with this past season’s numbers ($109 million cap, $132.6 million tax line) also used next season.

The Heat’s current salary-cap breakdown for next season looks like this: Jimmy Butler ($34.4 million), Andre Iguodala ($15 million), Kelly Olynyk ($12.2 million player option), Bam Adebayo ($5.1 million), Tyler Herro ($3.8 million), Duncan Robinson ($1.7 million), Kendrick Nunn ($1.7 million), KZ Okpala ($1.5 million), Chris Silva ($1.5 million), a projected $2.4 million cap hit for the 20th overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft, a $5.2 million waive-and-stretch cap hit for Ryan Anderson that’s still on the books and a $350,000 waive-and-stretch cap hit for AJ Hammons.

Assuming Olynyk opts in to the final season of his contract and the Heat keeps the player it drafts this year, Miami will have about $85 million committed to 10 players for next season.

That means the Heat can create up to $22 million in cap space, including cap holds, if it renounces the rights to its six impending free agents — Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Solomon Hill, Derrick Jones Jr. and Meyers Leonard — and the cap remains flat.

Miami stands about $47 million from the projected tax line in this scenario, which could come into play if it decides to bring back most of this past season’s roster with the help of Bird rights.

Here’s what the Heat has to work with this offseason, with a player-by-player breakdown …

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) after their NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista. Mark J. Terrill AP

BAM ADEBAYO

▪ Age: Turned 23 on July 18.

▪ Season stats: In Adebayo’s third NBA season and first as a full-time starter, he averaged career highs in points (15.9), rebounds (10.2), assists (5.1), steals (1.1), blocks (1.3) and minutes (33.6) in 72 regular-season games (72 starts) on his way to earning his first All-Star Game appearance and a spot on the NBA’s All-Defensive second team. He averaged 17.8 points on 56.4 percent shooting, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 19 games (19 starts) during the playoffs.

▪ Contract status: Due $5.1 million next season in the fourth year of his rookie-scale contract. The Heat has the option to extend Adebayo’s contract this offseason until the day before the start of the regular season, a move that would eat into Miami’s 2021 cap space. The Heat could also pass on offering Adebayo an extension and wait until he becomes a restricted free agent in 2021 to sign him to a new contract.

▪ What to know: Adebayo is at the center of the Heat’s short-term and long-term plans, whether he signs an extension this offseason or not. He has developed into one of the NBA’s top young stars and one of the league’s top two-way big men. The best part about it for the Heat is Adebayo is an ascending star who’s still a few seasons from his prime. Adebayo and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo were the only two players in the league who averaged at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block during the regular season.

Forward Kyle Alexander looks on after practice on the second day of Heat training camp in preparation for the 2019-20 NBA season at Keiser University on Oct. 2, 2019 in West Palm Beach. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

KYLE ALEXANDER

▪ Age: Turned 24 on Oct. 21.

▪ Season stats: Signed to a two-way contract by the Heat in January, Alexander averaged 10.6 points on 69.2 percent shooting, 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 23 games (21 starts) for the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. He logged just 13 total minutes of playing time during two games with the Heat on the NBA level.

▪ Contract status: Since Alexander finished the season on a two-way deal, the Heat has to decide whether to make a qualifying offer this offseason to make Alexander a restricted free agent and gain the right to match offers from other teams. A qualifying offer doesn’t necessarily mean Alexander will be part of the Heat’s 15-man roster next season. The qualifying offer could turn into another two-way contract unless Miami is forced to match standard contract offers Alexander receives as a restricted free agent.

▪ What to know: The Heat invested a two-way contract in Alexander, who was limited by a knee injury this season, so the organization is obviously intrigued by his potential. Miami was initially impressed by Alexander because of his defensive activity and his ability to challenge shots and protect the rim as a 6-10 big man. Have other aspects of Alexander’s game developed enough for the Heat to bring him back on a two-way contract or a standard deal? It’s important to note Miami has not kept a player on a two-way deal for multiple seasons since this type of contract was instituted starting in the 2017-18 season.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter of Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Oct. 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista. Douglas P. DeFelice Getty Images

JIMMY BUTLER

▪ Age: Turned 31 on Sept. 14.

▪ Season stats: In Butler’s first season with the Heat, he averaged team highs in points (19.9), assists (6) and steals (1.8) in 58 regular-season games on his way to making the All-NBA Third Team. He elevated his game in the playoffs, averaging 22.2 points on 48.8 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in 21 games (21 starts).

▪ Contract status: Due $34.4 million next season in the second year of a four-year, $142 million max contract he signed in the summer of 2019. The final season of the deal, 2022-23, includes a $37.7 million player option.

▪ What to know: The Heat pursued and ultimately acquired Butler last year because it needed to add an All-Star talent to its roster after missing the playoffs in three of the previous five seasons. Butler didn’t disappoint, as his elite two-way ability helped lead Miami on an improbable run to the NBA Finals. The All-Star wing also proved doubters wrong with his leadership skills, helping to lift a young Heat roster along the way. His unrelenting competitive drive, which may have scared other teams away, proved to be a perfect fit with the Heat. Butler is not only a true max player, but he has also quickly become one of Miami’s leaders. Whatever the Heat decides to do moving forward, Butler will certainly be an important part of its plan.

Jae Crowder #99 of the Miami Heat dribbles during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Oct. 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista. Douglas P. DeFelice Getty Images

JAE CROWDER

▪ Age: Turned 30 on July 6.

▪ Season stats: After Crowder was traded to the Heat in February, he averaged 11.9 points while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 44.5 percent on threes, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 20 regular-season games. The 6-6, 235-pound forward moved into a full-time starting role in the playoffs, averaging 12 points while shooting 34.2 percent on threes, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21 games.

▪ Contract status: Will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Heat has Crowder’s Bird rights, so it can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him up to his maximum salary.

▪ What to know: Barring an unexpected roster move, re-signing Crowder should be one of the Heat’s top offseason priorities. He was a big part of Miami’s playoff success, hitting threes at a 40 percent clip through the first two rounds and unlocking the Heat’s switch-heavy defense with his versatility while playing 31.4 minutes per game this postseason. The good news for Miami is it has Crowder’s Bird rights and is in position to offer him a significant raise from his $7.8 million salary from this past season. But there’s a strong possibility the Heat’s offer will include just one season of guaranteed money because it has been hesitant to commit any money for the 2021-22 season as it works to protect 2021 max-level cap space for a loaded free agent class. In this scenario, Crowder would have to choose whether to stay with the Heat on a one-year contract or jump to another team that offers long-term security.

Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Oct. 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista. Douglas P. DeFelice Getty Images

GORAN DRAGIC

▪ Age: Turned 34 on May 6.

▪ Season stats: Averaged 16.2 points while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three-point range, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 59 regular-season games (three starts). The veteran guard moved into a full-time starting role in the playoffs, averaging 19.1 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 34.6 percent shooting from threes, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 17 games (16 starts).

▪ Contract status: Will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Heat has Dragic’s Bird rights, so it can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him up to his maximum salary.

▪ What to know: The question entering the season: Could Dragic remain healthy and effective after playing in a career-low 36 games in 2018-19 because of right knee surgery? Dragic was able to avoid a major injury and proved he’s still one of the Heat’s most reliable offensive options. In fact, he averaged a team-high 20.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting, to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the first three rounds of the playoffs before tearing the plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Now, the question is: Where will Dragic spend his 13th NBA season after showing he still has productive years left in him? The Heat wants Dragic back and Dragic wants to re-sign with the Heat, but it’s not that simple. Miami has Dragic’s Bird rights and is in position to offer him a deal that includes a salary for next season around his $19.2 million salary from this past season. But, again, there’s a strong possibility the Heat’s offer will include just one season of guaranteed money as it works to protect 2021 cap space. In this scenario, Dragic would have to choose whether to stay with the Heat on a lucrative one-year deal or jump to another team that offers long-term security.

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem wears a Black Lives Matter shirt before the start of a game against the Denver Nuggets at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista on Aug. 1, 2020. Kevin C. Cox TNS

UDONIS HASLEM

▪ Age: Turned 40 on June 9.

▪ Season stats: The team captain again played more of a leadership role than an on-court one. Haslem averaged three points and four rebounds in 44 total minutes during four regular-season games. He did not play in the postseason.

▪ Contract status: Will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Heat has Haslem’s Bird rights, so it can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him up to his maximum salary.

▪ What to know: If Haslem wants to return, he will likely be back on a minimum contract again. But does he want to continue his playing career and come back for an 18th NBA season with the Heat? Haslem said he’s still undecided and will take time this offseason to make a decision. There are a few things that could push the veteran forward away from retirement. One, Haslem never got the farewell ceremony many envisioned because the pandemic forced the season to be completed in a Disney bubble. Two, Haslem still feels like his presence in the locker room has a positive impact on his teammates. The last time Miami’s locker room did not include Haslem was the 2002-03 season. If Haslem does return, it won’t be to play significant minutes. He has logged just 191 minutes in 28 games since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Oct. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista. Kevin C. Cox Getty Images

TYLER HERRO

▪ Age: Turns 21 on Jan. 20.

▪ Season stats: The rookie guard averaged 13.5 points while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point range, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 55 regular-season games (eight starts) on his way to making the All-Rookie Second Team. In the playoffs, Herro averaged 16 points on 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting on threes, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 21 games (five starts).

▪ Contract status: Due $3.8 million next season in the second year of his rookie-scale contract that runs through the 2022-23 season. The deal includes a $4 million team option in 2021-22 and a $5.7 million team option in 2022-23.

▪ What to know: The unique yearlong rookie season prolonged by the pandemic benefited Herro from a basketball perspective. The 13th overall pick in last year’s draft had positive moments before the season was suspended in March, but his game reached a higher level once the season resumed in July. Herro averaged 17.3 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists during the Heat’s eight seeding games at Disney to close the regular season. Herro’s in-season leap continued with a historic postseason, as the combo guard joined Magic Johnson as the only two players in NBA history to score 37 or more points in a playoff game at age 20 or younge,r and he also became just the sixth rookie in NBA history to score more than 300 points in the playoffs. Adebayo and Butler led the Heat on its run to the Finals, but Herro’s All-Star potential is one of the big reasons that success seems sustainable.

Miami Heat forward Solomon Hill during a practice at Walt Disney World. Courtesy of the Miami Heat

SOLOMON HILL

▪ Age: Turns 30 on March 18.

▪ Season stats: After Hill was traded to the Heat in February, he averaged 4.5 points and 1.9 rebounds through 11 regular-season games in limited playing time. The 6-6 forward began the playoffs outside of the Heat’s rotation before earning playing time in the Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals, averaging 1.7 points and 1.0 rebound in six minutes through seven games.

▪ Contract status: Will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Heat has Hill’s Bird rights, so it can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him up to his maximum salary.

What to know: Hill was not a fixture in the Heat’s rotation after the midseason trade that landed him in Miami. But he was trusted enough to log minutes in the East finals and NBA Finals. By all accounts, Hill enjoyed his time with the Heat, and the Heat enjoyed having Hill this past season. But with Hill set to become a free agent this offseason, there will be a decision to make. Again, Miami is not in a position to offer a multiseason contract to Hill as it works to preserve 2021 cap space. With playing time not promised with the Heat, any outside offer that includes multiple seasons of guaranteed salary could be enough to pull Hill away from Miami.

Andre Iguodala #28 of the Miami Heat handles the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Oct. 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista. Douglas P. DeFelice Getty Images

ANDRE IGUODALA

▪ Age: Turns 37 on Jan. 28.

▪ Season stats: After Iguodala was traded to the Heat in February, he averaged 4.6 points while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 29.8 percent on threes, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.9 minutes through 21 regular-season games. The veteran forward continued to play as a reserve in the playoffs, averaging 3.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.5 minutes through 21 games.

▪ Contract status: Due $15 million next season in the first year of a two-year, $30 million extension he signed with the Heat as part of his trade to Miami. The second season, 2021-22, is a team option the Heat could decline to open additional cap space for the 2021 offseason.

▪ What to know: Iguodala may not be the player he was when he was named the NBA Finals MVP in 2015, but he’s still projected to be an important part of the Heat’s bench rotation next season. His defensive versatility, ability to facilitate and hit the corner three are skills Miami needs off its bench. Considering the Heat’s plan to enter the 2021 offseason with max-level salary-cap space, the expectation is it will not exercise the team option in Iguodala’s contract for the 2021-22 season unless his salary is needed to complete a trade next offseason. But Iguodala will be part of Miami’s roster and rotation this upcoming season, barring a trade in the next few months.

Heat wing Derrick Jones Jr. shoots against Indiana Pacers’ wing Aaron Holiday (No. 3) during an Aug. 14 game at the Disney complex. Pool Getty Images

DERRICK JONES JR.

▪ Age: Turns 24 on Feb. 15.

▪ Season stats: The high-flying forward averaged 8.5 points while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 28 percent on threes, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one steal in 59 regular-season games. He played a smaller role in the playoffs, averaging 1.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 15 games.

▪ Contract status: Will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Heat has Jones’ Bird rights, so it can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him up to his maximum salary.

▪ What to know: The midseason additions of Crowder and Iguodala helped to push Jones into a smaller rotation role in the playoffs. Jones, who won the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in February, averaged just 6.5 minutes of playing time in the postseason compared to 23.3 minutes in the regular season. Jones’ game has grown since he first signed with the Heat on a two-way contract in the middle of the 2017-18 season, as he has become a better defender, rebounder and three-point shooter. But Jones, who has been used in a bench role for most of his Heat tenure, can still get even better as an outside shooter and will need to continue to improve as a playmaker off the dribble to become a full-time starter. The Heat doesn’t like to lose players it has spent time developing, and Jones falls in that category. But with Jones looking for the first sizable contract of his career, another team could make Jones an offer this offseason he just can’t turn down. Even with the Heat expected to make re-signing Crowder and Dragic its top free agent priorities, it still should have enough room below the luxury tax to make Jones a competitive offer, if it chooses to, because of Bird rights. But that offer would likely be for one year as Miami looks to protect 2021 cap space, and Jones could be looking for multiyear security at this point in his career.

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard (0) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista. Mark J. Terrill AP

MEYERS LEONARD

▪ Age: Turns 29 on Feb. 27.

▪ Season stats: In Leonard’s first season with the Heat, he averaged 6.1 points while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 51 regular-season games (49 starts). The 7-foot center fell out of the starting lineup and rotation in the playoffs, averaging 4.7 points, 0.3 rebounds and one assist in a total of 31 minutes through three games.

▪ Contract status: Will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Heat has Leonard’s Bird rights, so it can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him up to his maximum salary.

▪ What to know: Leonard began the season as a full-time starter and important part of the Heat’s winning formula, with his ability to stretch the floor as an above average three-point shooter for his position. But then Leonard sprained his left ankle and the season was suspended on March 11 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and he was not in the starting lineup or rotation when the Heat’s season resumed in August. Coach Erik Spoelstra opted to use a smaller starting lineup, replacing Leonard with Crowder when the season restarted. Leonard played in just three games during the Heat’s 21-game playoff run, but remained an engaged teammate as one of the more vocal and enthusiastic players on the team’s bench during the postseason. Now, Leonard has a free agent decision to make. The Heat should have the space below the luxury tax line to keep Leonard if it wants to bring him back, but any offer would very likely include only one season of guaranteed money because Miami wants to preserve future salary-cap flexibility. During an interview with the Miami Herald, Leonard said his free agent decision will have less to do with money and years and more to do with the chance to play for a winner. Leonard said: “I personally will just say that what I’m looking for and I’m hopeful for is a significant role, say 20 to 25 minutes per game whether that’s starting or coming off the bench, and I just want to win.” The Heat checks one of those boxes as a team that will likely be among the Eastern Conference contenders, but playing time may be hard to promise if most of this past season’s roster returns.

Kendrick Nunn #25 of the Miami Heat drives the ball against Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Oct. 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista. Mike Ehrmann Getty Images

KENDRICK NUNN

▪ Age: Turned 25 on Aug. 3.

▪ Season stats: The rookie guard averaged 15.3 points while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 67 regular-season games on his way to making the All-Rookie First Team and finishing second in the voting for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. Nunn’s role shrunk in the playoffs, averaging 6.1 points on 39.1 percent shooting from the field, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15 games.

▪ Contract status: Due $1.7 million next season in the final year of a three-year, $3.1 million contract he signed on the final day of the 2018-19 regular season. But the salary is not guaranteed, with $300,000 of his $1.7 million salary for next season guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the first day of the regular season. The remainder of his salary will be guaranteed if he’s still on the roster at some point during the season on a date the NBA has not set. The Heat can make Nunn a restricted free agent entering 2021-22 with a qualifying offer next offseason.

▪ What to know: Considering Nunn started in each of his 67 regular-season appearances and was one of the NBA’s top rookies before the season was suspended in March, the Heat will almost certainly guarantee his salary for next season. Nunn became another one of the Heat’s undrafted success stories this past season, finishing with 20 or more points in 19 regular-season games. But after recovering from a COVID-19 diagnosis in July, Nunn couldn’t pick up where he left off when the Heat’s season resumed in August. Nunn was moved to a bench role and even fell out of the rotation for part of the playoffs, as his offensive efficiency dropped off. But Nunn, especially at a salary of $1.7 million for this upcoming season, is definitely worth bringing back to further develop his relatively polished offensive game and improving defensive ability. The question is, barring a trade to another team, will Nunn return to a starting role next season?

Heat center Meyers Leonard (0) shakes hands with rookie forward KZ Okpala (4) during the fourth day of Heat training camp at the Countess de Hoernle Student Life Center at Keiser University in West Palm Beach on Oct. 4, 2019. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

KZ OKPALA

▪ Age: Turns 22 on April 28.

▪ Season stats: The 6-8 forward did not get much NBA playing time in his rookie season, averaging 1.4 points, one rebound, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks in 26 total minutes through five regular-season games. Most of Okpala’s playing time came in the G League, where he averaged 11.7 points on 36.8 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 28.6 minutes in 20 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Okpala did not play in the playoffs.

▪ Contract status: Due $1.5 million next season in the second year of a three-year, $4.2 million minimum salary contract he signed last offseason. All three years of the deal are guaranteed.

▪ What to know: This past season was one of development for Okpala, who played more minutes in the G League than in the NBA after being drafted with the second pick in the second round (No. 32 overall) last year. But make no mistake, the Heat believes Okpala has the potential to be a quality rotation player. Why? Because of his defensive versatility and ability to play with the ball in his hands and create for himself and others off the dribble on the offensive end. During the past year, Okpala has worked hard to add 10 pounds and eliminate bad on-court habits. Heat coaches have given Okpala film edits of athletic two-way forwards such as Kawhi Leonard, Shawn Marion and Scottie Pippen to study their games. It’s unrealistic at this point to project Okpala to reach the level of any of those players, but it’s not unrealistic to believe Okpala could be part of the Heat’s rotation next season depending on what happens with the roster.

Kelly Olynyk #9 of the Miami Heat shoots the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Oct. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista. Douglas P. DeFelice Getty Images

KELLY OLYNYK

▪ Age: Turns 30 on April 19.

▪ Season stats: In his third season with the Heat, Olynyk averaged 8.2 points while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three-point range, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 67 regular-season games (nine starts). The 6-11 center averaged 7.6 points on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 percent shooting on threes, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17 playoff games.

▪ Contract status: Holds a $12.2 million player option for next season, which is the final season of a four-year, $50 million free agent deal he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2017.

▪ What to know: The expectation is that Olynyk will opt in to the final season of his contract with the Heat for next season because of the uncertainty surrounding the salary cap (less cap space is expected to be available around the NBA) amid the pandemic. When it comes to how big of a role Olynyk will play if he returns to the Heat next season, that answer is still to be determined. Through his first three seasons with the Heat, Olynyk has been in and out of the starting lineup and minutes have been unpredictable. He averaged a career-low 19.4 minutes this past season after averaging a career-high 23.4 minutes in his first season with Miami in 2017-18. But Olynyk’s skill set as a three-point shooting big man who’s also an above average passer for his position is definitely useful, and he’ll likely be part of the Heat’s rotation again if he returns.

Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat drives the ball during the fourth quarter in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Oct. 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista. Douglas P. DeFelice Getty Images

DUNCAN ROBINSON

▪ Age: Turns 27 on April 22.

▪ Season stats: In his first full NBA season, Robinson averaged 13.5 points while shooting 47 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from three-point range, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 73 regular-season games (68 starts). The sweet-shooting forward set a new Heat record for threes made (270) in a season, surpassing the previous franchise mark of 227 threes set by Wayne Ellington in the 2017-18 season. In the playoffs, Robinson averaged 11.7 points while shooting 39.7 percent on threes, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21 games (21 starts).

▪ Contract status: Due $1.7 million next season in the final year of a three-year, $3.1 million contract he signed toward the end of 2018-19 season. But the salary is not guaranteed, with $1 million of his $1.7 million salary for next season guaranteed if he’s on the roster two weeks after the start of free agency, and the remainder of his salary will be guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the first day of the regular season. The Heat can make Robinson a restricted free agent entering 2021-22 with a qualifying offer next offseason.

▪ What to know: After spending most of his rookie season in the G League, Robinson established himself as one of the NBA’s most dynamic three-point shooters this past season. He finished the regular season tied with Portland’s Damian Lillard for the third-made made threes in the NBA at 270, behind only Houston’s James Harden (299 threes) and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield (271). Robinson, who went undrafted in 2018, also became only the second player in league history to finish a season with 270 or more made threes while shooting better than 44 percent from deep. The other? Golden State’s Stephen Curry. All of this made Robinson the ultimate floor spacer for the Heat’s offense, as he posted a team-best plus/minus of plus-351 in the regular season. So yes, the Heat will have no problem guaranteeing Robinson’s salary for next season.

Miami Heat forward Chris Silva (30) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena on Nov. 3, 2019. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

CHRIS SILVA

▪ Age: Turned 24 on Sept. 19.

▪ Season stats: The undrafted rookie center averaged three points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 7.9 minutes over 44 regular-season games (zero starts). Silva did not play in the playoffs.

▪ Contract status: Due $1.5 million next season in the second year of a three-year contract he signed in the middle of this past season. Next season’s salary is guaranteed, but the third season (2021-22) is a $1.8 million team option.

▪ What to know: Silva went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2019 and opted to join the Heat’s summer league roster. Because of Silva’s work in the summer and training camp, Miami signed him to a two-way contract just days before the start of the regular season. Then in January, the Heat replaced Silva’s two-way deal with a three-year standard contract. Silva’s effort and athleticism on the defensive end is what makes him stand out, but he’s still working to become a more polished big man. He ran into foul trouble too often and his offensive game is still raw. But Silva is another undrafted prospect the Heat wanted to invest in, and the team will have another year to develop him next season barring a trade.

Miami Heat rookie guard Gabe Vincent during a practice inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World. Courtesy of the Miami Heat

GABE VINCENT

▪ Age: Turned 24 on June 14.

▪ Season stats: The undrafted rookie guard averaged 2.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in nine regular-season games with the Heat. Most of Vincent’s playing time came in the G League this past season, averaging 16.4 points and two assists in 11 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He played just 16 seconds for the Heat in the playoffs.

▪ Contract status: Since Vincent finished the season on a two-way deal, the Heat has to decide whether to make a qualifying offer this offseason to make Vincent a restricted free agent and gain the right to match offers from other teams. A qualifying offer doesn’t necessarily mean Vincent will be part of the Heat’s 15-man roster next season. The qualifying offer could turn into another two-way contract unless Miami is forced to match standard contract offers Vincent receives as a restricted free agent.

▪ What to know: The Heat signed Vincent to a two-way contract in January because of his offensive potential. As a 6-3 combo guard, he’s a quality three-point shooter who can also play with the ball in his hands and create offense for himself and others off the dribble. Like Alexander, the question is: Will Miami bring back Vincent on a two-way day or a standard contract? The Heat has not kept a player on a two-way deal for multiple seasons since this type of contract was instituted starting in the 2017-18 season.