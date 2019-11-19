Podcast: The biggest surprises from the Heat’s strong start to the season

Surprise! The Heat is 9-3 through 12 games this season.

The start to the season has been full of surprises for the Heat, whether it’s the emergence of undrafted rookie guard Kendrick Nunn, the team’s improved offensive efficiency, Jimmy Butler’s playmaking or the fact the Heat has been able to get by without contributions from Dion Waiters and James Johnson.

In this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discuss the most surprising aspects of the team’s strong start.

The Heat’s 9-3 start is tied for the best 12-game start in franchise history. Also, the Heat entered Tuesday shooting a league-best 47.9 percent from the field. Oh, and Nunn is second among rookies in scoring, averaging 17.8 points per game.

Surprise!