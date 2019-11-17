Nunn on track for historic rookie season. And Butler discusses Heat’s turnover issues

It’s still early, but Kendrick Nunn is on pace to finish with one of the best rookie seasons in Heat history.

The undrafted rookie guard has averaged 17.8 points while shooting 47.2 percent from the field, 38.4 percent on threes and 84.2 percent on free throws, 2.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the first 12 games of the season. Nunn entered Sunday ranked second in the NBA among rookies in scoring average, and leads all rookies in field goals made (85), three-pointers made (28), steals (19) and plus-minus (plus-49).

“He has a scoring mentality by nature, and this guy has done that,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Nunn, who finished Saturday’s win over the Pelicans with a team-high 22 points. “Last year [in the G League], he was a No. 1 option even though he was coming off the bench. We know what he did in college as a big-time scorer. So we’re not trying to reinvent him or make him something that he’s not. We’re trying to develop him to become a complete basketball player.”

Among the top rookies in almost every offensive category this season, the 24-year-old Nunn is also on track to set new Heat rookie records.

Dwyane Wade holds the top scoring average for a Heat rookie in franchise history at 16.2 points per game in 2003-04, and Nunn is currently on track to surpass that.

Glen Rice holds the franchise record for field goals made by a Heat rookie at 470 in 1989-90. With Nunn averaging 7.1 made shots over the first 12 games, he’s on a pace that would leave him with 580 made shots if he played in all 82 games.

Mario Chalmers has the franchise record for threes made by a Heat rookie at 119 in 2008-09. With an average of 2.3 threes made per game to start the season, Nunn would finish with 191 made threes if he continued at this rate for all 82 games.

Nunn is also on pace to set a new Heat rookie record for free-throw percentage, with Caron Butler currently holding that mark with a free-throw percentage of 82.4 percent in 2002-03.

“Just staying consistent,” Nunn said of his approach. “Try to stay consistent as much as I can through the ups and downs. Just try not to let that get to me and just try to stay consistent throughout the game. That’s pretty much what I focus on.”

▪ Turnovers continue to be an issue for the Heat. After committing 22 turnovers on Saturday, the Heat is averaging a league-high 18.8 turnovers per game this season.

Despite the turnover issues, the Heat entered Sunday ranked in the middle of the league in offensive rating at 14th partly because it leads the NBA in team field-goal percentage (47.9 percent) and ranks fourth in team three-point shooting percentage (38.4 percent).

“Being lazy. That’s it,” Heat wing Jimmy Butler said when asked what’s behind the turnovers. “Not throwing good passes. Trying to catch the ball with one hand, doing too much. We just got to play simple basketball. I think we get away from that and we kill ourselves.”

The Heat (9-3) is idle until Wednesday’s home game against the Cavaliers.