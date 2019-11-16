Meyers Leonard helping the Heat’s defense with his voice. And an injury update

Meyers Leonard has found a way to help the Heat’s defense with his voice.

The Heat big man has assumed the role of lead communicator on that side of the court, with his booming voice and knowledge of the league. Known more for his three-point shooting than his defense, Leonard has become one of Miami’s defensive anchors in his first season with the organization.

“Imagine if you could get five guys with that level of communication,” coach Erik Spoelstra said Saturday in advance of the Heat’s matchup against the Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena. “Your defense has a chance to be great. Communication is the first most important thing of any good defense, and that’s where Meyers has really helped anchor our defense because of his voice, because of his experience. He can read situations and essentially be the eyes for the rest of the guys. That has been a great addition.”

The 27-year-old Leonard, who who was acquired from the Trail Blazers this offseason as part of the four-team Jimmy Butler trade, takes this aspect of his role very seriously. He takes time before each game to study the scouting report on every opposing player and watches film to learn what the opponent likes to run offensively.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“It’s almost like I try to be a computer when it comes to scouts and players and personnel and KYPs [know your personnel],” Leonard said. “This guy wants to get right, this guy wants to get left, in the post he wants a left shoulder hook or a right shoulder fade. The more stuff you know is coming, the easier it makes it for everyone.”

The results have been positive for the Heat, so far. Entering Saturday, Miami owned the league’s third-best defensive rating (allowing 101.4 points per 100 possessions) for the season.

Leonard views communication as a “major part” of his role with the Heat.

“I really, really embrace the role, for sure, here in Miami,” Leonard said. “That was the one thing that I’m thankful that coach Spo and his staff see that in me. The leadership, the communication, the locker room communication and just how I act, who I am and what I’m about. I appreciate that they appreciate that.

“I’m going to always continue to do my best to be that person, and I will be that person because it’s that important not only for me to continue to develop as a player, but also for our young guys and everybody else. So let’s say I see something coming, Jimmy [Butler] and Bam [Adebayo], in particular, are so dynamic on the defensive end. If I see something and I call it, boom, now all of a sudden they’re able to jump in the gap and get an easy steal, which could have turned into just an average defensive possession.”

A CUT ABOVE

The Heat’s cutting has been on another level this season.

According to NBA.com’s stats, the Heat entered Saturday using cuts on a league-high 11.4 percent of its offensive possessions. The Heat also ranks second in points off cuts, averaging 15.8 points per game on those plays.

Adebayo has played a big part in the Heat’s cutting offense. Adebayo cuts on 3.4 possessions per game, which is the second-most in the NBA behind only Rockets center Clint Capela.

“It’s something that we wanted to emphasize for some diversity of our offense,” Spoelstra said. “Then you have to have the guys that really embrace it and read it well and ultimately that are effective with it. We’ve emphasized it probably even more in years past, but haven’t been able to generate as many opportunities as we have so far. It also helps that our bigs are pretty good passers and shooters that give a little bit more space for guys to cut.”

▪ The Heat ruled out forwards Justise Winslow (concussion), Derrick Jones Jr. (strained left hip) and KZ Okpala (strained left Achilles) for Saturday’s game against the Pelicans. In addition, guard Dion Waiters is still serving his 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

Goran Dragic (sick) and Butler (sick) are questionable for Saturday’s contest.

The Pelicans will also be shorthanded.

Along with Zion Williamson (right knee), Josh Hart (left knee/ankle sprain) and Darius Miller (right Achilles), Lonzo Ball (right adductor strain), Jahlil Okafor (left ankle sprain) and JJ Redick (left great toe sprain) were ruled out for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness) is questionable.