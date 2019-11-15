Dwyane Wade on retirement, LeBron and staying in shape. (Hint: It’s not what you think.)

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, left, chats with LeBron James before the Heat’s NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in New York. AP

Dwyane Wade is really killing his retirement.

From designing socks to delving into on-air commentary, the future Hall of Famer is simultaneously keeping himself busy while reveling in the joys of fatherhood. Just look at this adorable video.

Wade sat down with Complex Sports prior to last Friday’s Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers matchup and shared his thoughts on everything from LeBron James to why he’s staying in shape (hint: it’s not why you think).

The 13-time All-Star has always been quick to sing his fellow Banana Boat buddy’s praises and did so once again when questioned about LeBron’s “Washed King” title.

“There’s a lot of story lines out there about that guy, and he’s bought into it,” Wade told Alex Wong. “He hashtags #WashedKing. He plays into it. But, man, we all know how great he is.”

Wait who said @KingJames was washed !!???? If 27,8,8 was washed last season where do 99 percent of basketball players sign up??? Y’all need to quit with this click bait news #FakeNews — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 6, 2019

Wade also added that The King would lead his all-time teammate starting five along with himself at the point, Chris Bosh at power forward, Shaquille O’Neal at center and surprisingly Ray Allen at shooting guard. Udonis Haslem, he says, would be first off the bench. His reasoning?

“It’s gotta be the guys I won championships with,” he said.

The recent retiree also touched on how gratifying it is to see Jimmy Butler in a Heat jersey, agreeing with Wong that he’s the perfect player to lead the post-Wade era of Miami hoops.

“I felt like he was a Miami guy, and I made sure he knew that,” Wade said. “He fits right into the culture and that’s what it’s all about, that’s what Jimmy Butler is about.”

As always, the topic of a possible return came up. And once again Wade reiterated he’s comfortable with his courtside seats, saying he’s only staying in shape for the day his oldest son, Zaire, comes for the throne.

“He’s a pretty good basketball player and thinks he can beat me,” Wade said. “So I have to make sure I stay fit for when that challenge comes.”

When asked if Zaire has ever won a 1-on-1 game, Wade answered like any baller whose jersey will one day hang from the rafters.

“Nah. He don’t really want that smoke.”

Well played, Flash, well played.