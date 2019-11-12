Target is now selling Dwyane Wade’s line of designer socks

Dwyane Wade is officially the busiest retiree on the planet.

The Miami Heat legend’s lifestyle sock brand, PKWY (Parkway), is hitting Target.

The first lifestyle collection is inspired by “Wade’s vision of an intersectional culture linking art, fashion, music and sports,” says a release.

PKWY by Dwyane Wade includes 18 different super hip patterns - animal prints, stripes, polka dots, even palm trees. The pre-twisted yarns and sweat wicking material are meant to keep you comfortable while you’re styling out like DWade.

PKWY was co-founded by Wade in partnership with Stance, known for turning socks into the stars of the outfit.

Wade and Stance have worked together since 2013 when he became the first NBA athlete to represent the company and debut a collection that carried his name.

PKWY is designed (and priced) to appeal to Flash’s wide fan base and is available in the men’s department of Target as well as on pkwy.com. A pack of three is $29.99.

“I’ve always loved socks as a fashion statement, because they add a true layer of personality to your style,” said the baller. “PKWY is the evolution of a great partnership with Stance and it is amazing to see it in a national retailer like Target.”