Dragic added to long list of Heat injuries/illnesses. And Haslem speaks after season debut.

The Heat’s roster continues to deal with injuries and illnesses.

Guard Goran Dragic is the latest addition to the list, as he missed Wednesday’s practice because of an illness after finishing Tuesday’s win over the Pistons with 18 points and six assists. Dragic was expected to travel with the team Wednesday to Cleveland, though, and he’s questionable for Thursday’s matchup against the Cavaliers.

Other Heat injury updates for Thursday’s game: Guard Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) is questionable, and forward James Johnson (sick) is probable.

Forwards Justise Winslow (concussion protocol), Derrick Jones Jr. (left hip strain) and KZ Okpala (left Achilles strain) have been ruled out for Thursday game. The three did not travel with the Heat on Wednesday.

Winslow entered the league’s NBA’s concussion protocol following his collision with Nuggets forward Paul Millsap on Nov. 5.

“He is making progress,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Winslow following Wednesday’s practice. “But you have to go through all the different steps. He is making progress. I don’t have an update other than that.”

Along with the suspended Dion Waiters, if the Heat is without all of its injured players (Winslow, Jones, Okpala, Herro, Johnson and Dragic), the Heat would have nine available players against the Cavaliers: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Meyers Leonard, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Chris Silva, Udonis Haslem, Daryl Macon and Kelly Olynyk.

UD SIGHTING

Haslem made his first appearance of the season in Tuesday’s win over the Pistons, finishing with two points and two rebounds in five minutes of action.

Following the contest, Spoelstra said of the Heat’s veteran forward: “I may go to him more now, particularly since we’re dealing with a lot of moving parts right now in the frontcourt.”

What can Haslem, 39, provide if he’s asked to play more minutes in the near future because of the Heat’s short-handed roster?

“Whatever he needs,” Haslem said Wednesday. “I’m out there to be a leader on the floor, rebound and defend, knock down open baskets, be really detailed and communicate on both ends of the floor. Just show these guys everything about being a champion, professionally and everything like that.”

Before Tuesday, Haslem had logged just 277 minutes of playing time in 40 regular-season games since the start of the 2016-17 season. He seriously considered retirement this offseason, but he ultimately chose to return for a 17th NBA season.

“I trust him,” Spoelstra said. “I think he’s still just an awesome example of doing things the Heat way, and that’s not just behind the scenes. He does things with detail and intensity that translate to winning basketball. Even in those minutes, those were important minutes and he did it right. The extra benefit is that our young players get to see that on the court. His actions are backing up what he’s saying.”