Podcast: The Dion situation is messier than ever and putting a damper on a fun Heat run

The long, winding of Dion Waiters from borderline stardom as the Miami Heat’s spark-plug extraordinaire in 2017 to banishment from the organization took its darkest turn yet over the weekend.

The details are still murky, but we know this much: On the Heat’s flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles after Miami’s win Thursday, Waiters consumed an edible and had some sort of medical emergency. The wing is now in the midst of a 10-game suspension right when the Heat could use him most.

The Heat Check podcast kicks off this week by trying to sort through this messy situation, what it means for Miami right now and what it means for Waiters moving forward. Anthony Chiang, the Heat beat writer for the Miami Herald, was on the road with the Heat for the entire three-game road trip, so he starts things off by filling in David Wilson on the latest with the situation. It’s all so we can try to answer the big question: Has Waiters played his last game with Miami.

While the Waiters saga has vacuumed up most of the conversation around the Heat in the last week, Miami continues to put together one of its best starts in recent memory, even as injuries have piled up. Point forward Justise Winslow missed his third straight game Tuesday because of a concussion, and even rookie wing Tyler Herro is banged up and battling an ankle injury.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

It didn’t matter Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. We wrapping things up by getting back on the microphone after the Heat’s 117-108 win at AmericanAirlines Arena to talk about how this latest Heat win is a microcosm for why things are going so well on the court to start this season and then we wrap up by having the audacity to put this team in the context of the Big 3 era and everything which has followed in Miami.