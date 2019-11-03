Playing off the bench is new for Heat rookie Tyler Herro. But so far, so good

Through the first five games of his NBA career, Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro has already played in a starting role and come off the bench.

With Jimmy Butler missing the Heat’s first three games while on paternity leave, Herro played the first three games as a starter. But since Butler returned for Tuesday’s home game against the Hawks, Herro has been used in a reserve role.

In Herro’s two games off the bench entering Sunday’s home matchup against the Rockets, he averaged 23 points while shooting 56 percent from the field and 46.2 percent on threes, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 29.8 minutes. It’s only two games, but Herro leads all bench players in scoring average ahead of second-place Pistons guard Derrick Rose (20.8).

“I was open to anything,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said in advance of Sunday’s game, when asked if using Herro as a reserve was the plan all along. “We went into training camp, I really couldn’t predetermine anything with the young guys. We have to see it and we’ll have to continue to see it. We like this role for him. He can observe for the first few minutes of the game and get a feel for how things are going and the context of the game, and then come in and try to fit in and spark us.”

Herro, 19, noted that he has never been used as a reserve on any level before entering the NBA. So, the role is new to him.

“This is my first time, but I’m willing to do whatever coach wants me to do,” said Herro, who the Heat selected with the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft. “Whether it’s start or come off the bench — whatever is best for the team.

“I’ve never come off the bench, so as long as I’m playing my minutes — and however much coach thinks that should be. But as long as I’m playing my minutes that I’ve earned, then I’m good.”

In Herro’s first game off the bench, he finished with a team-high 29 points to go with seven rebounds in 29 minutes in Tuesday’s home win over the Hawks. It’s the most points in a game for a Heat rookie since Dwyane Wade scored 31 against the Jazz on Feb. 17, 2004.

In Herro’s second game as a reserve, he finished with 17 points and four rebounds in 30 minutes in Thursday’s road win over the Hawks.

“I mean, you treat it like a regular basketball game,” Herro said, “but you definitely have to prepare yourself mentally, especially for someone who doesn’t usually come off the bench. So, you’ve just got to get used to it.”

