Heat crushes Rockets to move to 5-1, behind record-setting first quarter

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Miami. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Heat not only beat what has been one of the Western Conference’s best teams in recent seasons. The Heat crushed them.

With the help of a record-setting first quarter, the Heat cruised to a 129-100 blowout win over the Houston Rockets (3-3) on Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 5-1 to begin the season.

The Heat now hits the road for a three-game West Coast trip that begins Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.

Here are five takeaways from Miami’s blowout win over Houston ...

1. This is what the Heat envisioned when it added four-time All-Star wing Jimmy Butler this past offseason.

Butler was a force on both ends of the court Sunday, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals. The Heat outscored the Rockets by 29 points with Butler on the court.

After taking a total of 21 shots in his first two regular-season games with the Heat, Butler looked for his shot more against Houston with 15 shot attempts.

But Butler wasn’t alone. Six Heat players finished with double-digit points against Houston.

Forward Duncan Robinson tied a career-high with 21 points with the help of a career-high seven made threes. Center Meyers Leonard finished with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

Houston’s All-Star backcourt of James Harden (29 points) and Russell Westbrook (10 points) combined for 39 points on 9-of-25 shooting and 13 turnovers.

2. Sunday’s first quarter was arguably the Heat’s best quarter in franchise history.

The Heat outscored the Rockets 46-14 in the opening quarter. It marked the most points the Heat has scored in a first quarter and the largest margin the Heat has ever won a first quarter by in franchise history.

Sunday’s first quarter goes down as the Heat’s third-highest scoring quarter in franchise history. On top of that list? A 48-point fourth quarter against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1989.

But Sunday’s first quarter does go down as the largest margin the Heat has ever won a quarter by in franchise history, surpassing a first quarter Miami won by 28 against the Knicks on Jan. 22, 2007, according to Basketball Reference.

Aside from all of the impressive records, it was the way the Heat dominated the Rockets in the first quarter that really stood out. Ball movement and in-your-face stingy defense led the Heat to its impressive start.

The Heat shot 16 of 23 (69.6 percent) from the field and 5 of 8 on threes in the period. Miami also recorded 14 assists on its 16 made baskets in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the Rockets shot just 5 of 21 (23.8 percent) from the field and 2 of 15 on threes in the quarter.

Butler led the Heat with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the opening period.

It’s worth noting the Rockets entered with the league’s second-worse defensive rating. The Heat sure took advantage of Houston’s struggling defense.

3. In the middle of the Heat’s wild first quarter, forward James Johnson made his season debut.

Johnson entered Sunday’s game off the bench with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter. He scored his first points of the season just over than a minute later on a dunk with 2:05 remaining in the period.

Johnson finished the game with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.

Johnson minutes on Sunday are certainly notable, considering he spent the past month working toward meeting the team’s conditioning standards regarding body fat and weight. He was sent away on the eve of training camp on Sept. 30 and did not return to the team until Oct. 11 after failing to meet the Heat’s conditioning requirements.

Johnson was on the Heat’s active roster for the first time this season in Thursday’s road win over the Hawks, but he did not play in the game.

While Sunday was an encouraging step for Johnson, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s now going to be a consistent part of the Heat’s rotation again. His playing time came with forwards Justise Winslow (lower back tightness), Derrick Jones Jr. (left groin strain) and KZ Okpala (left Achillies strain) all unavailable against the Rockets.

4. The Heat’s ball movement was impressive Sunday. It has actually been impressive all season.

After recording 23 assists on 26 first-half made baskets against the Rockets, the Heat finished the night with a season-high 38 assists on 47 made baskets.

Ball movement has been a big part of Miami’s offense this season. The Heat entered Sunday averaging the ninth-most assists in the league at 24.8 per game.

Center Bam Adebayo turned in another high-assist game with five assists against the Rockets. He’s averaging 5.2 assists this season, which is the second-most in the league among centers behind only Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

5. Guard Dion Waiters was on the Heat’s active roster for the first time this season Sunday. But he was not on the team’s bench during the game.

Waiters was in the arena working out during the game and did not play against the Rockets.

Waiters, 27, was on the active roster Sunday for the first time since serving his one-game suspension in the Oct. 23 season opener for “conduct detrimental to the team.” He returned to practice Wednesday and also practiced with the team Saturday.

Waiters is in the third season of a four-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2017. He has a $1.1 million bonus in his contract for appearing in at least 70 of Miami’s 82 games this season, but he has already missed the first six games of the season.

