This is why Dion Waiters’ return to the court is still being delayed by the Miami Heat

Dion Waiters is back with the Miami Heat, but he’s still not back.

The 27-year-old guard, who was suspended Oct. 19 for conduct detrimental to the team, practiced Wednesday, but coach Erik Spoelstra said Waiters will not travel with the Heat to face the Hawks Thursday at State Farm Arena.

The Heat reinstated Waiters Tuesday after he missed the first four games of the season, including Tuesday night’s 112-97 win at home against the Hawks.

Spoelstra previously said the team will take it “day by day” with Waiters, who despite losing 15 pounds during the off season will need to improve his conditioning before he returns to the court.

“And we’ll go from there,” Spoelstra said.

Waiters, in his fourth season with the Heat, will miss his fifth-straight game.

In his absence, the Heat has gotten production from rookie guards Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, who have averaged 21 points and 16.3 points, respectively, including a 29-point performance off the bench from Herro in the Heats win over the Hawks. Herro hadn’t come off the bench before the game.

“Sitting on the bench, you can get a feel for the game,” Herro said, “the flow, and really just read the defense and just how the game is going. But once you get in, you’ve got to be able to perform and do what you do.”

Adebayo’s development in Year 3

With his 17-point, 10-rebound game against the Hawks, center Bam Adebayo has started the season with three double-doubles in four games.

The 22-year-old has become one of the anchors of the Heat’s defense in his third season in Miami. He blocked three shots and stole the ball three times against the Hawks and is averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game.

“He’s really embracing the leadership role, particularly with our defense,” Spoelstra said. “Obviously along with Justice [Winslow], and Jimmy [Butler] will be that guy as well. But he has the adequate amount of corporate knowledge of how we do things, and he’s a terrific example of the level of intensity and urgency that we need to bring on every possession. And he shows that to everybody else with his actions.”

Spoelstra said the Heat is invested in Adebayo just as much as he’s invested in the process as Miami’s center.

And after Wednesday’s practice, Adebayo said his confidence is as high as it has ever been.

“Coach is letting me be myself more and more,” he said. “That’s what you want to do as a player. You want to grow and be able to make mistakes and just go out there and experience. That’s what he’s letting me do, and I’m taking advantage of it.”

Added Spoelstra on Adebayo’s development: “We’ve been around him for two years ... He has so many great, redeeming, competitive qualities. And because of his work ethic, he’s going to continue to get better.”

Travel Updates

▪ Forward James Johnson, who missed the first four games, has met his conditioning requirement and will travel with the team to Atlanta. Spoelstra said Johnson has practiced and is “up to speed.”

▪ Rookie center Chris Silva did not practice Wednesday. It will not count toward the 45 days he’ll spend with Miami under his two-way contract, and he will travel to Atlanta.

▪ Derrick Jones Jr, who’s recovering from a strained groin, and KZ Okpala will not travel with the team to face the Hawks.