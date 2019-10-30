Podcast: Breaking down the Miami Heat’s fast start. Is this sustainable?

The Miami Heat is off to a fast start.

With wins in three of its first four games, the Heat’s 3-1 record is its best start to a season since it began the 2014-15 season 3-1. The most encouraging aspect has been the play of Miami’s young core, with rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, and 22-year-old Bam Adebayo and 23-year-old Justise Winslow all off to solid starts.

The Heat’s new leading man, Jimmy Butler, has been pretty good, too. The four-time All-Star made his regular-season debut in Tuesday’s home win over the Atlanta Hawks after missing the first three games on paternity leave.

David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, are joined by a very special guest in this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast. Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press makes an appearance to help break down the Heat’s strong start to the season.

What have been the highlights? What’s sustainable? Are there things to be concerned about? It’s all discussed in this week’s episode.

