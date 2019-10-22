Meet the Heat: Butler, Herro are new faces of the franchise after Miami’s roster revamp

With the 2019-20 NBA season set to begin, here’s a look at the Heat’s 14-man roster entering Wednesday’s opener against the Grizzlies at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat’s two two-way contract players, forward Chris Silva and guard Daryl Macon, are not included on this list. They are expected to spend most of the season with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) keeps the ball away from Hawks center Damian Jones (30) during the third quarter of a preseason basketball game against Atlanta at AmericanAirlines Arena on Oct. 14, 2019. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

BAM ADEBAYO

Age: 22.

Position: Center.

Height/Weight: 6-9, 255.

Best-case scenario: Thrives in new role as Heat’s starting center and shows off expanded offensive game.

Worst-case scenario: Struggles to produce consistently as starter and is moved to the bench during the season.

Heat small forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first quarter of a preseason basketball game against Atlanta at AmericanAirlines Arena on Oct. 14, 2019. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

JIMMY BUTLER

Age: 30.

Position: Shooting guard/Small forward.

Height/Weight: 6-7, 230.

Best-case scenario: The Heat’s new leading man lives up to expectations as one of the NBA’s top two-way players on his way to another All-Star season.

Worst-case scenario: The Heat doesn’t meet expectations and Butler’s ultra-competitive mentality turns into frustration in his first season with the organization.

Heat guard Goran Dragic poses for a photograph during media day at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Sept. 30, 2019. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

GORAN DRAGIC

Age: 33.

Position: Point guard.

Height/Weight: 6-3, 190.

Best-case scenario: Accepts sixth-man role and fills the void left by Dwyane Wade, remaining healthy and turning into one of the league’s top bench scorers as he enters the next stage of his career.

Worst-case scenario: Dragic’s surgically repaired right knee becomes a lingering issue and he’s not able to consistently stay on the floor throughout the season.

Udonis Haslem poses for a photograph during media day at American Airlines Arena on Sept. 30, 2019. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

UDONIS HASLEM

Age: 39.

Position: Power forward.

Height/Weight: 6-8, 235.

Best-case scenario: Despite minimal playing time, Haslem helps push the Heat to the playoffs in his final NBA season as the team captain and locker room leader.

Worst-case scenario: Haslem’s final NBA season doesn’t go as planned and the Heat misses the playoffs for the fourth time in the past six seasons.

Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball down court while being defended by Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry (95) during the first quarter of a basketball game against Atlanta at AmericanAirlines Arena on Oct. 14, 2019. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

TYLER HERRO

Age: 19.

Position: Guard.

Height/Weight: 6-5, 200.

Best-case scenario: Herro makes an immediate impact as a rookie with his ability to make outside shots and create for others, turning into one of the top Rookie of the Year candidates.

Worst-case scenario: Herro struggles to find consistent playing time as a rookie because of his defensive deficiencies.

Heat power forward James Johnson (16) shoots around during practice at AmericanAirlines Arena on Oct. 13, 2019. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

JAMES JOHNSON

Age: 32.

Position: Forward.

Height/Weight: 6-7, 240.

Best-case scenario: After spending training camp away from the team due to conditioning issues and then missing the entire preseason, Johnson bounces back to become an important part of the Heat’s rotation and provides quality minutes off the bench.

Worst-case scenario: Johnson never gets things back on track and plays a very limited role as he spends most of the season outside of the Heat’s rotation.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks with Derrick Jones Jr. (5) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the Rockets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Oct. 18, 2019. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

DERRICK JONES JR.

Age: 22.

Position: Forward.

Height/Weight: 6-6, 210.

Best-case scenario: Overcomes durability concerns to remain healthy for most of the season, becoming a key part of the Heat’s bench attack on his way to winning this year’s Slam Dunk Contest.

Worst-case scenario: Nagging injuries derail Jones’ season and minimize his role off the Heat’s bench.

Heat forward Meyers Leonard (0) dunks the ball in the first quarter as the Heat hosts the Spurs at the American Airlines Arena on Oct. 8, 2019. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

MEYERS LEONARD

Age: 27.

Position: Power forward/Center.

Height/Weight: 7-0, 260.

Best-case scenario: His first season with the Heat turns into a career-best season, becoming an important part of the frontcourt rotation as he prepares to enter free agency next summer.

Worst-case scenario: Falls out of the Heat’s rotation as the odd man out in a froncourt that also includes Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk, James Johnson and, at times, Derrick Jones Jr.

Heat guard Kendrick Nunn runs drills during practice on the second day of training camp in preparation for the 2019-20 NBA season at Keiser University on Oct. 2, 2019. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

KENDRICK NUNN

Age: 24.

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190

Best-case scenario: Not only does Nunn stick with the Heat for the entire season, but the undrafted prospect becomes a consistent contributor and scorer off the bench.

Worst-case scenario: Nunn doesn’t meet expectations, and he’s released by the Heat before his full $1.4 million salary becomes guaranteed in January.

Heat rookie KZ Okpala talks to the media during his visit to Jr. Heat Basketball Camp at South Broward High School, July 24, 2019. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

KZ OKPALA

Age: 20.

Position: Forward.

Height/Weight: 6-8, 215

Best-case scenario: Following a few G League stints this season, the Heat’s second-round pick exceeds expectations and is able to make an impact with his defensive versatility on the NBA level.

Worst-case scenario: Not ready to play consistently on the NBA level, Okpala spends most of his rookie season with the Heat’s G League affiliate in South Dakota, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Heat center Kelly Olynyk (9) shoots over Rockets center Tyson Chandler (19) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Oct. 18, 2019. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

KELLY OLYNYK

Age: 28.

Position: Center.

Height/Weight: 6-11, 240.

Best-case scenario: Continues to thrive playing alongside Bam Adebayo as part of the Heat’s starting frontcourt, and Olynyk turns in a career-best season.

Worst-case scenario: Meyers Leonard takes Olynyk’s spot in the starting lineup, as Olynyk’s offseason knee injury becomes a lingering issue throughout the season.

Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) during practice at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Oct. 13, 2019. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

DUNCAN ROBINSON

Age: 25.

Position: Forward.

Height/Weight: 6-7, 215.

Best-case scenario: After spending most of his first NBA season in the G League, Robinson carves out a consistent spot in the Heat’s rotation with his elite three-point shooting.

Worst-case scenario: Even with his ability to shoot threes, Robinson spends most of the season outside of the Heat’s rotation because he’s not yet ready for NBA minutes.

Heat guard Dion Waiters poses during media day on Sept. 30, 2019 at AmericanAirlines Arena. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

DION WAITERS

Age: 27.

Position: Shooting guard.

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215.

Best-case scenario: After missing the opener because of a one-game suspension over conduct, Waiters is able to play his way back into the starting lineup and turns into the No. 2 scoring option behind Jimmy Butler.

Worst-case scenario: Waiters’ regular season begins with a one-game suspension, and he’s never able to get things back on track as he struggles to earn consistent playing time.

Heat guard/forward Justise Winslow (20) dribbles the ball as he is guarded by Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry (95) during the first quarter of a basketball game against Atlanta at AmericanAirlines Arena on Oct. 14, 2019. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

JUSTISE WINSLOW

Age: 23.

Position: Guard/Forward

Height/Weight: 6-6, 225

Best-case scenario: Shines as the Heat’s starting point guard, and finishes with an assist-to-turnover ratio around three.

Worst-case scenario: Struggles as the Heat’s starting point guard, losing the job to Goran Dragic midway through the season.

