Podcast: Jimmy Butler for MVP? Tyler Herro for Rookie of the Year? Our Heat predictions

The NBA season has officially arrived, which means it’s time for the best part of any season: the predictions.

It’s an all-predictions episode of the Heat Check podcast this week, as David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Miami Heat beat writer, sit down for an extra-long episode to make their predictions for the upcoming NBA season. Topics include Tyler Herro’s Rookie of the Year hopes, Jimmy Butler’s long-shot MVP odds and the chances of Miami maybe actually threatening to win the Eastern Conference.

To get there, we try to answer some of the most pressing questions heading into the year. Questions like: Will the Heat have someone make an All-Defense team? Can Butler make an All-NBA team? Is Herro the new frontrunner for Rookie of the Year with New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson potentially out for two months? In the process, we make some outlandish predictions about Miami’s two biggest stars and, in the process, reveal just how high our expectations are for this particular Heat team.

We also find a way to squeeze in some news, which has been dominated by Dion Waiters for the last week after Miami suspended the wing for the season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. We couldn’t get through a whole episode of the Heat Check podcast without talking about some trade possibilities, after all.

We wrap up by making some league-wide predictions, including our MVP picks, our list of Rookie of the Year contenders beyond Williamson and Herro, and a perhaps surprising set of championship picks. This is a Miami podcast, so we know better than anyone not to underestimate Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

As always, feel free to chip in with any questions or thoughts and we’ll try to address them on the podcast all season long. Email either one of us or hit us up on Twitter. We’re here for the long haul now.